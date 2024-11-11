Porters fall in first round of football playoffs

Greenport senior Michael DeNicola led the Porters to two touchdowns Friday, the most Bayport-Blue Point surrendered all season. (George Faella photos.)

After listening to Greenport/Southold/Mattituck football coach Tim McArdle talk to his team, you wouldn’t have thought the Porters had lost their final game of the season by 28 points.

But then again this was a special season for the Porters.

“It was a wild ride,” he told his players after a 42-14 defeat at Bayport-Blue Point in the Suffolk County League IV quarterfinals on Friday night. “It was an awesome ride.”

Indeed, it was because Greenport (4-5) reached the postseason for the first time in 11 years.

“This is an amazing experience for our program,” McArdle said. “This brings our program up to the next level, legitimizes our program, shows that the bigger schools we’re here to play with you. We’re on your level. We’re getting there. It’s great for the kids. You can’t ask for anything better.

“This has been one of the most enjoyable groups that I’ve had come through Greenport. They truly have been a family the entire time. It’s been a group of nine seniors that worked their butts off and bought into everything that we wanted to do.”

The players savored a ninth game.

“It’s one more week,” senior lineman James Felakos said. “What wouldn’t you give for one more week of football?”

Upsetting a juggernaut such as the Phantoms (9-0) would have been way too much to ask. They outscored their opponents, 320-66 and averaged 35.5 points per game. Bayport boasted a 48-player roster. The Porters suited up 19, after losing several key players to injury.

“This team is great,” Greenport senior quarterback Michael DeNicola said. “They’re defending LI champs. They’re probably the toughest team in this league, and they’re probably going to win it this year.”

Success can be defined in different ways.

“We did a lot better than expected,” said senior wide receiver Luke Weir, who caught six passes for 105 yards and a touchdown. “We were projected [to lose] 49-0. We far exceeded that. It was a proud moment for sure. Never sell yourself short.”

The Porters certainly had their moments as they became the first team to score two touchdowns against Bayport this season. DeNicola completed 9-of-18 passes for 117 yards and two TDs to junior receiver Ethan Linker and Weir and rushed for another 55 yards on nine attempts.

“Our expectations were just trying to have fun and just enjoy the moment,” DeNicola said.

DeNicola also played at free safety and returned kicks. After Bayport scored its first TD, DeNicola almost returned the kickoff for a score, only to be tripped up at the Greenport 46.

“I love that kid,” McArdle said. “He’s been the heart and soul of our team. He’s not the biggest kid, he’s not the strongest kid, he’s got the biggest heart. He’s got the biggest fight.”

Felakos has played with DeNicola on both sides of the ball for six seasons.

“Mike’s been excellent,” he said. “He’s got pure grit. He doesn’t slide down after a big run; he goes straight forward. Maybe sometimes that’s to the detriment of his health, but he wants to play every single second he’s out there.”

Senior tight end/defensive end Taiquan Brumsey wanted to play every second, but was sidelined for three games due to a concussion. He was allowed to play on Friday.

“It’s bittersweet,” he said. “It was our last game. We’ve been playing for the same program six years with the same kids. Bittersweet.”

The Phantoms scored on their first five possessions, rolling to a 35-0 lead with four minutes and 32 seconds remaining in the opening half.

Collin Reyer started it with a 16-yard run 2:47 into the game as Dylan Craig converted the first of his six extra points. Quarterback Cooper Fuller, who completed all four passing attempts for 54 yards, and added 120 rushing yards on seven carries, made it 14-0 off a 20-yard TD run at 6:47 of the first period. He added a 21-yard run with 2:42 remaining in the quarter.

The Porters hit paydirt on DeNicola’s three-yard TD pass to Linker with 11 seconds remaining in the half, as the QB added a two-point conversion.

The team traded TDs in the third quarter, Bayport scoring on Shane Dunne’s 40-yard run before DeNicola connected with Weir on a 21-yard pass after the pair combined on a 66-yard pass play.

Asked what stuck out about this team, Brumsey replied, “Just building bonds with these guys over the years. Some of these kids will be my friends forever.”