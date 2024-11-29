Thomas L. Lewick of Southold and Vero Beach, Fla., passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. He was 90 years old.

Thomas was born May 7, 1934, in New York City to Catherine (Stoakes) and Leo Lewick. He was an only child. He attended Brooklyn Technical High School, Pratt Institute and Adelphi University. He also served in the U.S. Navy for four years during the Korean Conflict.

Tom’s first wife passed away when his beautiful daughter, Laura, was only a year old. Laura was a true “daddy’s girl.” On April 25, 1975, in Manhasset, he married the love of his life, Veronica Joan Maloney. They made their home in Vero Beach and Southold.

In his professional career, Thomas worked for IBM for 35 years. He belonged to North Fork Country Club, Moorings Yacht and Country Club in Vero Beach and Freeport Yacht Club in Freeport, where he was a fleet captain. He was also a member of St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport, and Holy Cross R.C. Church in Vero Beach.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Joan Lewick; his daughter, Laura Mazza of Orchid, Fla. and Southold; grandchildren Michael Mazza and Steven Mazza; and great-grandchildren Madeleine Mazza, Benjamin Mazza, Caliana Mazza and Cody Mazza.

The family will receive friends Saturday, Dec. 14, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport, officiated by Father Peter Narkiewicz. Interment with U.S. Navy honors will follow at the church cemetery.

