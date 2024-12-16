Carol Ury Freda of Peconic died Sept. 16, 2024, at home with her family at her side.

She was born July 18, 1930, in Maspeth, Queens, to Ethel (Harkins) and Arthur G. Ury Sr.

Predeceased by her husband, Vincent J. Freda, M.D., in 2003, she is survived by her daughter, Pamela (William Torsiglieri), of Alpine, N.J.; her son Andrew (Lisa), of Oradell, N.J.; her son Bradley, of Peconic; her grandchildren Allison and William Torsiglieri and Drew, Grace and Glenn Freda; and her niece, Victoria Ury of Cutchogue.

Carol grew up in Maspeth and Ellenville, N.Y. She graduated from Bellevue School of Nursing at New York University and studied at Teachers College of Columbia University and was an instructor of nursing at New York University.

She married Vincent J. Freda, M.D., in 1953. After living in Japan for a year while Vincent was an Air Force flight surgeon during the Korean War, they settled in Alpine, N.J. They lived in Alpine for more than 40 years, during which time Carol was a devoted and consummate homemaker, mother and community member.

Carol was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Tenafly, N.J., where she taught Sunday school for many years, supervised the Sunday school program, participated in activities of Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church and served as a church council member. In Alpine, she was active in her community as a Girl Scout leader and organizer of town social programs.

After vacationing on the North Fork for many years, Carol and Vincent retired to Indian Neck Lane in Peconic. She became an active member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Greenport and was a member of the Southold chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was an avid reader, gardener, bridge enthusiast and follower of professional sports. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

