Daily Update: Greenport marinas seek urgent dredging project

Stirling Harbor in Greenport is need of a dredging, according to business owners in the harbor. (Courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, December 17.

SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport marinas seek urgent dredging project

Settlers’ new hoops coach settles in

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Contract for Riverhead school non-instructional employees past expiration

Riverhead girls hoops team undefeated so far

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Temperature drop spikes cold-stun sea turtles on Shelter Island and East End

NORTHFORKER

Strain Stars is Riverhead’s newest (and largest) recreational dispensary

SOUTHFORKER

11 eateries for Hamptons and Shelter Island Christmas Eve and Day dining

