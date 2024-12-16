Settlers’ new hoops coach settles in

Coach Will Fujita, a 2012 Southold graduate, led Pierson High School to county crown and the New York State Final Four in 2022. (Credit: Michael Lewis)

As far as coaching transitions go, this was as smooth as they come. During the summer, Will Fujita was named head coach of the Southold High School boys basketball team. New coaches getting hired happens all of the time, but this was something different; Fujita, formerly the assistant coach, switched positions with Lucas Grigonis, who has guided the Settlers for the past decade.

“As a former alumnus and a former player, Will, stepping into a new role as a program director of the music program, I thought it just made sense,” Grigonis said. “Who am I to step in anyone’s way? I’m not a full-time teacher. He is. He’s the right age. He has the right spirit. He has the right mindset, and he’s willing and committed to his community and making the program the best it can be. I felt that it was probably time for a new chapter. I’m proud to be a part of it.”

Fujita, 30, a 2012 Southold graduate, returned to his alma mater to teach orchestra last year after a seven-year stint at Pierson High School, where he coached the JV team for three years and the varsity for four seasons. Fujita led the team to the 2022 New York State Class C Final Four, winning county, Long Island and regional titles.

So the Settlers are getting an experienced hand to run the show.

“We have worked really well as a coaching staff,” Fujita said. “Nothing has changed, really. Coach Grigonis last year allowed me to have free rein when he was head coach. I have looked at him as a mentor.”

Now, Fujita is running the show and making the big decisions during games.

“I’m really excited with the opportunity to work with these guys,” said Fujita, who also got married over the summer. “Last year was a good stepping stone for me to give back to these guys. I want them to have the same experience as I did.

“Coaching at a small school,” he added, “you’ve got to get to know the guys on a personal level first before you start and being a teacher here is a good start.”

Most importantly, it also has been a smooth transition with the players.

“I think he’s a really strong head coach,” said 6-foot-3 senior center Brady Woods. “I really like the things he’s implementing for us. He’s really trying to lay a nice groundwork for us.”

Woods has liked Fujita’s personal approach. “If anyone’s having a hard time or something, he always likes to work one on one with them to make sure they get it down and they feel like they don’t feel bad about it,” he said.

Senior guard Jacob Steinfeld added,“It is working out fine. We respect both of our coaches. We think of them equally and do what they tell us to do. Hopefully, we can get better as a team.”