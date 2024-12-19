Daily Update

Daily Update: Oyster shell collection program benefits land and sea

By The Suffolk Times

Half Shells for Habitat volunteer Jim White oversees the curing process for collected oyster shells in the Town of Brookhaven. (Credit: courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, December 19. 

SUFFOLK TIMES

Oyster shell collection program benefits land and sea

Calendar of Events

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Outnumbered, Riverhead wrestlers leave it all on the mat

Calendar of Events

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER 

Jenifer’s Shelter Island Journal: A Merry Little Christmas

NORTHFORKER

Shop Local: There’s Nothing Like a Good Book (Place)

SOUTHFORKER

South Fork Dream Home: A village home with traditional charm and modern conveniences

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

Related Content