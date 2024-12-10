The Mattituck Fire Department. (Credit: Nicholas Grasso file)

Several fire districts throughout the North Fork and Riverhead are holding fire commissioner board elections today, Tuesday, Dec. 10.

A majority of the races are unopposed, however, three districts are being contested: Wading River, Manorville and Southold.

From proposing budgets to initiating projects to improve fire safety, fire commissioner boards monitor the financial and business practices of each fire district but do not lead the day-to-day operations or respond to emergency situations as a fire chief would.



The boards govern all fire companies and fire departments in a given district by adopting rules and regulations for the members. Below is a voters’ guide for all the area races.

NORTH FORK FIRE DISTRICTS

Mattituck Fire District

Current fire commissioner board member Edward Hanus is running for a five-year term.

Voters can cast ballots at the Mattituck Fire House at 1000 Pike Street between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.

There are no propositions on this year’s ballot.

Cutchogue Fire District

Fire Commissioner Michael Finnican is running for another five-year term.

Voting will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Cutchogue Fire District Annex at 32470 Main Road in Cutchogue.

There are no propositions on the ballot.

Southold Fire District

There are two fire commissioner seats up for election this year, including one two-year term and one five-year term.

Current chairman William Salmon is running for a five-year term.

The vacant two-year seat was previously held by Thomas Grattan, Sr. who passed away in February. His son, Thomas Grattan Jr., is running for that seat against challenger, Catherine Wilinski.

Voting will take place between 6 p.m and 9 p.m. at the Southold Firehouse, 55135 Main Rd. in Southold.

East Marion Fire District

Bill Anderson will be running for a second term as fire commissioner, a position he has held for the last five years.

Voting will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the East Marion Firehouse at 9245 Main Road in East Marion.

No propositions are on the ballot.

Orient Fire District

Two commissioner positions are open this year: Grayson Murphy is running for a five-year term and Jessica Harris is running for a one-year term.

Voters can cast ballots from 6 p.m to 9 p.m. at the Orient Firehouse, 23300 Main Rd. in Orient.

RIVERHEAD FIRE DISTRICTS

Riverhead Fire District

Current board chairman Edward Carey Jr. is running unopposed for a five-year term.

All registered voters residing in the Towns of Riverhead, Southampton and Brookhaven are eligible to vote.

Voting will take place from 3 p.m to 9 p.m. at the fire district headquarters located at 540 Roanoke Ave. in Riverhead.

There are no propositions on the ballot this year.

Wading River Fire District

Vice chairman Terrence Culhane and former Riverhead police chief David Hegermiller are vying for the five-year role as commissioner.

Voting will take place from noon to 9 p.m. at the Wading River Fire House, 1503 North Country Rd. in Wading River.

There are no propositions in this election.

Jamesport Fire District

John Newman is running for a five-year term as fire commissioner.

There is a proposition on the ballot concerning an adjustment of the Jamesport Fire District Service Program length.

Voters will decide on an increased monthly payment and lowering the entitlement age to 62-years-old for certain volunteers.

The fire district’s current contribution to the Length of Service Award Program Trust Fund is roughly $175,000 annually, plus yearly administrative costs of approximately $5,750.

If the resolution is approved, future contributions would increase to nearly $205,000 per year, plus annual administrative costs of approximately $6,000.

Voting will be held from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m at the Jamesport Firehouse, 25 Manor Lane, Jamesport.

Manorville Fire District