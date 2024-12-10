Kait’s Angels distributes anti-choking devices to area schools, police

(Amanda Olsen photo.)

Kait’s Angels of Mattituck has partnered with Long Island-based LifeVac to provide anti-choking devices to local organizations, police departments and schools. The nonprofit hosted a demonstration and distributed the simple, single-use kits at Branch Brewery on Friday.

LifeVac is a non-powered, non-invasive airway clearance device developed for resuscitating a victim with an airway obstruction when other choking interventions have failed. The mask goes over the victim’s mouth and nose. The plunger is pressed down and then tugged upward, allowing the suction to dislodge the obstruction. The device has a one-way valve, preventing air from enter a choking victim on the downward motion. The minimal duration of the suction makes LifeVac safe and effective.

“We’re going to put them in every car, put them on our marine vessels and in our headquarters. Everybody is currently in training,” Southold Police Chief Steven Grattan said. “This is going to enhance what our officers do and will save somebody’s life if and when they are choking.”

Choking is all too common: the New York State Deparment of Health lists it as the fourth leading cause of death for children under five. A victim has roughly four minutes to clear their airway before brain damage occurs, making LifeVac a critical resource. “We do respond to calls, not very often, but we do respond to calls of toddlers and adults who are choking,” Chief Grattan said. “Quite often, before we get there, the object is dislodged, but this will enhance our ability (to assist.)”

Kait’s Angels was created in memory of Kaitlyn Doorhy, whose life was cut short at age 20 when she was struck by a vehicle while walking near Sacred Heart University in August of 2014.

LifeVac and Kait’s Angels have a similar mission to help communities and individuals intercede for one another. According to the nonprofit’s president, William Araneo, the donation of these kits aligns with the values Kaitlyn Doorhy embodied. “Because of Kait we were driven to create Kait’s Angels, an entity which facilitates her legacy, “ he said. “This project complements our mission in that we strive to provide emotional and financial support for our North Fork neighbors focusing on physical and mental well-being. LifeVac will be a vital addition for our educators, police and others to ensure the well-being of those in crisis.”

LifeVac has been used to save more than 3000 choking victims all over the country. “In a matter of time we will get a save on the North Fork because of today,” said LifeVac CEO Michael Plunkett. “LifeVac does better in these midsized to smaller communities where people really care about each other and want to make a difference. Local people care, they go out, they find a cause, and they try to make a difference.”

Beyond the area schools and police departments who accepted donations, the Southold Town Board is also considering adding LifeVac devices to public facilities across the North Fork. “Anything we can do to make the community safer is great. We’re grateful for it,” Town Supervisor Al Krupski said Friday, adding that officials are considering equipping the Human Resource Center and the Rec Center with a LifeVac devices as these venues often host events where food is served. “That’s been the discussion this morning,” Mr. Krupski said. “We’ll start from there.”

Joe Doorhy, Kait’s father, emphasized his desire to make the kits available to more North Fork schools. “If they want it, we will try to make that happen.”