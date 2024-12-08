Letters to the Editor: We are so grateful

A Mattituck family of five was saved from a house fire by a determined police dispatcher. (Credit: Chris Francescani)

CUTCHOGUE

We are so grateful

My name is Stephen Buczak, and I want to share a story of resilience, gratitude and the remarkable kindness of our North Fork community.

In the middle of the night, our family was awakened by a good Samaritan who noticed something was wrong. Those few precious seconds they gave us — seconds we didn’t even know we had — allowed my significant other and me to grasp the situation and get our children out of the house. As we fled, overwhelmed with fear and urgency, we weren’t alone in our race against time. Local firefighters and first responders were already on their way, charging through the dark night to confront the blaze that had engulfed what we called home.

Because of those seconds, we were able to hold onto more than just our lives. The bravery and speed of these incredible first responders saved pieces of our family’s story: treasured heirlooms, photo albums from my time in the United States Marine Corps and other irreplaceable mementos that connect us to who we are. While we lost our office and all of the equipment for our baby onesie business, those are just things. They can be replaced.

What truly brought me to tears, though, were the small, sacred miracles amidst the ash and rubble. Looking into my children’s room, I found my daughter Juliet’s beloved “Lovey” blanket and my son Luke’s soot-covered Buzz and Woody toys, waiting to be rescued, like us. The next day, as we sifted through what was left, my incredible sister Tara dug through sludge and soot for hours until she found my fiancée’s engagement ring — her perseverance a testament to love and hope in even the darkest of moments.

This house, lovingly restored by Eric Keil and his family, was more than just a structure. It was a home filled with memories, warmth and the laughter of our children, who affectionately called it “The Green House.” My heart aches for Eric and for the blood, sweat, and tears he poured into it. I pray for its restoration and for it to once again become a place where new memories are made.

One month later, thanks to the incredible generosity and support of friends, family and even strangers, we’ve rebuilt our business and found a sense of normalcy.

Finally, there are so many people to thank, and words hardly feel enough. To Southold Police Officer Justin Lake; the Mattituck, Cutchogue and Jamesport Fire Departments; and the Southold Town police and dispatchers — you were our lifeline that night. To the firstresponding volunteers who stepped up, we’ll never forget your kindness.

To my amazing mom, who tirelessly washed load after load of smokefilled clothes, and my fiancée, whose strength holds us together. To my sister Tara, for finding treasures in the rubble and showing us the power of love. To my in-laws, who took us in while we got back on our feet.

To American Legion Auxiliary Post 803, Brookhaven Lab Police Group, Wendy’s Deli, Ron from Eli Construction (Best of the Best), CLOS Electric, Hardy Plumbing, Nassau Police Veterans Association, the Red Cross, and the countless friends and strangers who donated to help us rebuild: You gave us hope when we needed it most.

You all remind me that even in the darkest times, there is light. To the guardian angel who knocked on our door that night: You saved more than just a house; you saved a family.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you. And for anyone going through dark times, remember: When you think you’ve hit rock bottom, there’s nowhere to go but up, and the comeback is always greater than the setback.

Stephen Buczak and Colleen Krupski

CUTCHOGUE

Running to improve our parks

As a proud resident of Cutchogue, I’m thrilled to announce my candidacy for Cutchogue New Suffolk Park District commissioner. Our community parks are cherished spaces that bring us together, but they need updates to fully serve us all. I’m eager to bring fresh ideas and dedicated leadership to improve our parks.

Over recent years, our parks have shown signs of disrepair. Essential features like playgrounds, benches, parking and security systems are outdated or lacking. Through conversations with many residents, I’ve heard the need for updated facilities, and I’m committed to making these improvements a reality. My key initiatives include the following:

I will actively pursue a new playground at Nassau Point Beach and explore improvements to the one at David Allison Park, creating safe, modern spaces for children and families.

The benches at David Allison Park are over 50 years old and need replacement. Updating them will make our parks more inviting and comfortable for all ages.

Resurfacing the Nassau Point Beach parking lot will create a better first impression and safer, more accessible parking.

Our basketball backboards are rusted and need replacement to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience.

Enhanced security systems will help prevent vandalism and provide peace of mind for families, ensuring a safe, welcoming environment.

As park commissioner, I’ll work to secure funding, prioritize impactful projects and make decisions that reflect our community’s needs. With your support, we can create parks that serve as vibrant spaces for all to enjoy.

Thank you for considering my candidacy, and please vote on Tuesday, Dec. 10, between 4 and 7:30 p.m. at Cutchogue New Suffolk Library.

Steven Starroff

CALVERTON

A question for my neighbors

This is a sincere question for my neighbors who voted for Donald Trump. Is it fine with you that Trump is so influenced by his benefactor Elon Musk? Musk contributed more than $200 million to Trump’s campaign and that immediately has turned into a $70 billion profit for Musk on his Tesla stock. Not a bad investment if you can buy a piece of our government for pocket change!

Musk has been assigned by Trump to head a faux government agency that will recommend cuts to other government programs, even though his own companies, like Space X, have over $17 billion in government contracts. Sounds like a conflict of interest to me.

This agency — DOGE: Department of Government Efficiency — was actually named by Musk after his own crypto currency. Do you really believe, like our Supreme Court has ruled in the Citizens United case, that money is speech and can be spent buying our democracy with no limits?

I truly feel that we all share more values in common than those that separate us, and I cannot understand how anyone can support such massive and flagrant grift.

Jerry Silverstein

GREENPORT

Sandy Beach scam?

I’m writing in response to Jan Claudio’s letter about Sandy Beach (“My turn on Sandy Beach,” Nov.

7). She writes that “Greenport’s historic homes and buildings give our streets personality and help to tell the story of Greenport’s past.” I agree. But Sandy Beach is a private dead-end road. Giving a private street personality serves no purpose there. One is not supposed to be on the road.

I see the desire to get historic designation as a scam to get the 20% historic tax credit, which the homeowners will then use to help fund the raising of their houses. The houses will all have to be elevated.

But, once elevated, the houses won’t be historic at all.

Don Wiss

MATTITUCK

Burning questions

Many of us who either witnessed or heard later about the horrific house fire in Mattituck would like to know who the landlord is and how that house could still be used as a residence when it is part of the lumberyard’s property. The property has changed hands so many times, as has town code, why was the house allowed to become a rental property? Was there a rental permit in place? Was the house inspected by a town “code enforcement official” and deemed safe for occupancy? Terrible enough one young man lost his life and the other tenants were left without a home; can you imagine what would’ve occurred had that fire spread to the working part of the lumberyard?

Jean Schweibish

SOUTHOLD

Pardon me

President Biden made a big mistake pardoning his son. As President he should not have done this, both ethically and politically. But as a parent, he put his son above everything, including his legacy. I’m sad for him.

I’m sad for the country because it sets precedent, but as a parent, I can imagine the pain of worrying about his son losing his sobriety.

Rosellen Storm

LETTERS POLICY



The Suffolk Times welcomes all letters addressed and written exclusively to the editor. All letters must be signed and include a return address and daytime phone number, which will not be published and are used for confirmation/ clarification purposes only. Letters deemed to be libelous will not be published. Letters about personal disputes will be published only when deemed to be of significant community interest



The newspaper reserves the right to edit all letters for length, grammar, style and clarity. Letters should be less than 350 words. Individual writers are limited to two letters per month at the discretion of the editors. Multiple letters on a single topic and repeated responses to prior published letters will also be limited at the discretion of the editors.



Letters suitable for publication will appear in the next available edition, as space allows. Please email letters to [email protected]. Handwritten letters can no longer be accepted.