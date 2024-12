It’s official: the holiday season is upon Greenport as of the Dec. 7 Parade of Lights. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

The holiday season is officially on in Greenport, with the annual parade and tree lighting signaling the kickoff in the Village. Carols were sung by local students, Santa and Mrs. Claus visited with children and festive seasonal fashions lined Main and Front streets.

Jeremy Garretson photos