2024 Community Leaders of the Year: Paul Drum Life Experience Project

Parade grand marshal Paul Drum waves to the crowd at the Cutchogue St. Patrick’s Day parade March 9. (credit: Daniel Franc)

In the words of his mother Sharon Sailor, Paul Drum has dipped his “foot in every pond.” Even with Down syndrome, the almost-40-year-old has achieved a seat in public office and titles from police chief and town clerk to parade grand marshal.

Granted, he held many of these unofficial positions for only a day. However, North Forkers would agree he is welldeserving, as Mr. Drum constantly demonstrates that he can defy any limitations.

Nicknamed “Pauly the Man” or “PTM,” Mr. Drum is a familiar face in Greenport Village and the entire North Fork area. He has been described as having the “gift of the gab” — never afraid to strike up a conversation with anyone and turning strangers into friends. It’s a trait he has perfected while first working as a doorman at his family’s former restaurant, DoLittle’s in Mattituck, and now helping out at Front Street Station in Greenport.

Years ago, Ms. Sailor was talking to a friend about her son and his effortless congeniality — how he seems to know “everybody from 9 to 90” in Greenport. The friend suggested making Mr. Drum “mayor for the day” — and the rest is history.

Mr. Drum served as Greenport’s mayor for the day in 2014, and in the intervening years has served as Suffolk County Executive, a state assemblyman and senator, a county Legislator and as owner for the day of Sag Harbor radio station WLNG, 92.1 FM. Earlier this year, Mr. Drum served as Grand Marshal for the North Fork Chamber of Commerce St. Patrick’s Day parade.

“He’s been a little of everything, and we just have a great time, and it’s so exciting for him,” said Denis Noncarrow, Southold Town clerk.

Mr. Noncarrow said this plethora of honorary titles brings awareness and the focus back to one role: Mr. Drum remains at the heart of the Paul Drum Life Experience Project. Ms. Sailor and Arlene Klein founded the nonprofit several years ago, starting out as an exploratory program where kids learned about subjects they weren’t exposed to daily.

As a nod to Greenport’s maritime history, for instance, the Paul Drum Nautical Education Program taught children about various topics such as fish biology, how to row a boat, celestial navigation and more, from experts in each field.

The organization has evolved over the last decade and now provides a wide range of summer programming for local children ages 7 to 12. Some of the unique classes have been Japanese fish printing, ice cream-making, beekeeping, honey-spinning, face-painting and even baby goat yoga.

“[The organization] definitely fills a niche that is needed for kids out here to expand their horizons,” said Judy Mc-Cleery, president of the North Fork Chamber of Commerce. “The sense of community that the program offers is really one of the best things that it does offer.”

As it has expanded, the Paul Drum Life Experience Project has been able to host more community “fun”-raisers, including the Pirate and Mermaid Breakfast held during the Maritime Festival and the annual Southold Police Department’s Kids’ Fun Fest. Nearly 200 kids attend the summer sessions each year — and they don’t have to spend a dime to participate. Mr. Drum, Ms. Sailor, Ms. Klein and the other organizers don’t take salaries for all the work they put in. They run the nonprofit all on their own and rely on the generosity of volunteers who donate their time to the programs and fundraisers.

“This kind of organization lets kids try out different things, try different ideas out without having to go away to camp for a month or something — maybe parents don’t have those resources,” Ms. McCleery said. “It keeps the kids [as] the focus — it sparks their imagination in a way that could be life-changing for them.”

Kathy Taylor, a friend of Ms. Sailor for over 50 years and a full-time direct support person for Mr. Drum, said giving back is just in Ms. Sailor’s nature. From offering a stranger a lift when they couldn’t get to the store to hosting funeral receptions at her restaurant at no cost for those who can’t afford it, Ms. Sailor never stops giving, she said.

Ms. Taylor spends a lot of time with Mr. Drum and described him as being “the sweetest of the sweet.”

“If he meets you, you’ll be friends with him instantly, that’s how he is,” Ms. Taylor said. “Sharon literally gives to everyone in the community, and she doesn’t expect anything back — no praise that she wants, no glory — someone needs help, she helps them.”

While living in the North Fork region can feel limiting at times, the Paul Drum Life Experience Project does not believe in limitations when it comes to a child’s imagination. No matter a child’s socioeconomic status, background or abilities, all are welcome to participate in all the free programs and unique experiences it provides.

This is why Mr. Drum, Ms. Sailor, Ms. Klein and the other volunteers involved in the organization have earned the honorary title of Suffolk Times Community Leaders of the Year for 2024.

