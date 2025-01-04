Blotter: Road rage incident in Southold

On Dec. 24, just before midnight, police broke up a road rage incident in Southold. Two drivers, one from Mattituck and one from Mastic Beach, cut each other off, “causing a road rage incident to occur where they continued to follow one another and cut each other off from Depot Lane in Cutchogue to Hortons Lane in Southold.” No arrests were made.

On Dec. 15, a Cardinal Drive Mattituck, resident reported that about $100 was taken from a wallet inside her car, which was parked in front of her residence overnight, according to police. Security video did not produce any leads.

On Dec. 16, a Southold man reported receiving more than a dozen “Facetime” video calls originating from the same phone number. The man reported a young person on the video asking if he was a “pedo.” Police were unable to reach anyone at the original phone number.

On Dec. 23, Vanessa Primiani Pennachia, 51, of Southold, was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated.

On Dec. 23, Southold Town police received a request for assistance from Southampton Town police in tracking an individual who had fled the scene of a car accident. A Southold officer tracked the car to an address on Gabriella Court in Mattituck, where he found it “unoccupied, with substantial damage to the front end, still smoking and warm to the touch.” Thomas Sullivan, 24, of Mattituck, admitted to being the driver of the fleeing vehicle, though it was not clear what Southampton Town police charged him with.

On Dec. 25, Charles Donarummo, 26, of East Marion was arrested for alleged DWI after police responded to a report of a vehicle fire on Rocky Point Road in East Marion. Police also arrested Kyle Skrezec, 26, of Southold for allegedly repeatedly interfering with a police investigation into the vehicle fire. A report said “Skrezec was given several warnings to cease interfering with the investigation by attempting to stall Standardized Field Sobriety Tests given to [Mr.] Donarummo, cursing at officers and walking closer to the incident location when advised to stop.” According to police, Mr. Skrezec was “highly intoxicated” and officers had to continually stop him from physically interfering with the investigation. He allegedly shouted profanities at officers and refused to leave the area. A family member of Mr. Donarummo was asked whether they could drive Mr. Skrezec home, but said they did not feel comfortable doing so. Mr. Skrezec then allegedly began screaming profanities at the officers again, at which point he was arrested, according to police.

On Dec. 25, a resident of Ninth Street in Greenport reported that his bicycle was stolen from his front porch — which faces Front Street — sometime earlier that day. The resident has yet to press charges but asked police for assistance in recovering his bicycle.

On Dec. 27, a Southold man reported that his two sons’ bicycles had been stolen from near Main Bayview Road and Rambler Road in Southold, while the sons were exploring the nearby pond. A canvass of the area failed to turn up the stolen bikes. An investigation is ongoing.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.