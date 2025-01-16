Daily Update: Most area schools opt out of state regionalization plan
Here are the headlines for Thursday, January 16.
SUFFOLK TIMES
Most area schools opt out of state regionalization plan
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Electric vehicles, charge ports become commonplace across Long Island
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Beauty and history on Sylvester Manor’s walls
NORTHFORKER
Weekend Update: Workshops, dances and more North Fork fun
SOUTHFORKER
South Fork Dream Home: an Adirondack-styled Hamptons home with a beach vibe
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.