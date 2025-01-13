Doris Marie Harrison of Greenport, formerly of Southold, passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. She was 89.

She was born in Greenport July 31, 1935, to Robert M. Biggs and Theresa Armstrong Ross. On June 24, 1961, she married Jack Turner Harrison in Miami, Fla.

Ms. Harrison worked as a teller at Riverside Bank in Miami for five years, a bookkeeper for the Arcade Department Store in Greenport for five years, and a manager at North Fork Bank in Mattituck and Shelter Island for 25 years. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Greenport and the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Her hobbies included knitting, crocheting, sewing, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and participating in Samaritan’s Purse’s annual Operation Christmas Child shoebox outreach.

Predeceased by her husband, Jack, her daughter, Danielle Harrison-Meraz and her brother, Robert Biggs, Ms. Harrison is survived by her sons, James W. Harrison (Donna) of Ridge, N.Y., and Jack M. Harrison (Diane) of Port Lions, Alaska.; as well as nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home assisted the family.

