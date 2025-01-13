Lawrence P. Milius died suddenly at his Cutchogue home Jan. 6, 2025. He was 84.

He was born Oct. 26, 1940, in Butte, Mont., to Gordon Milius and Rita Geraghty. He grew up in San Francisco, Calif., and Old Saybrook, Conn. After high school, he joined the Navy and, while stationed in Norfolk, Va., he met the love of his life, Sarah Ann Sullivan. They married in Chicago in the December 1963.

Larry retired from Suffolk County National Bank in 2007 after a long career in banking.

He was very active throughout his life and enjoyed activities such as running, tennis, sailing and skiing, and until recently could be seen on a daily walk. His passion, however, was golf, which he enjoyed until the end.

Larry is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sarah; his daughter, Kristin, of Greenport; his son, Brian, of Huntington Beach, Calif.; and two grandchildren: Sarah, of California, and Jack Mulhall of Southold.

The family has chosen to remember Larry’s life privately at this time and plans a memorial in the spring.

Donations may be made in his name to the Cutchogue Fire Department or the North Fork Animal Welfare League. His wish also was that everyone check off organ donor on their driver’s license and make sure their family knows their wishes.

