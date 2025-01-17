North Fork high school sports roundup: McKenzie leads Tuckers to third straight home win

(Robert O’Rourk file photo.)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Jan. 15: Mattituck 49, Port Jefferson 41 Junior guard Claire McKenzie scored a game-high 25 points and recorded five steals as the Tuckers (7-5, 6-2) won their third consecutive game at home. Senior Riley Corrigan added 15 points as Mattituck overcame a 15-9 first-quarter deficit in the Suffolk County League VII encounter.

McKenzie scored 17 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, dished out six assists and produced three steals that secured Mattituck a 34-28 win over host East Hampton (1-7, 1-6) in Suffolk League VII. Senior Paige Rittberg added seven points, three assists and three steals.

In one of the most dramatic finishes and comeback wins in years, senior Rhianna Lutz scored her only points off a layup with 3.9 seconds left to lift Mattituck to a 37-36 home victory over Center Moriches on Jan. 8. The Tuckers, who were outscored in the first quarter, 17-3, rallied from a 23-14 halftime deficit. Corrigan led the Tuckers with 12 points while contributing eight rebounds. McKenzie, who gave Lutz the inbounds pass for the winning basket, collected 10 points and 16 rebounds.

Jan. 11: Smithtown Christian 42, Greenport/Southold 39 Junior point guard Francesca Santacroce scored 16 points in a League VII defeat. Junior Emily Manwaring hit a pair of treys en route to 13 points.

The Panthers (9-1, 5-1) outscored the Porters (1-6, 1-4), 29-14, in the second and third quarters to register a 52-39 win on Jan. 6. Santacroce led Greenport with 10 points, with Abbi Bednoski contributing eight points and Manwaring seven.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Jan. 11: Southold 46, Ross 35 Sophomore Kyan Olsen paced the Settlers (5-7, 4-6) with 13 points in a road triumph over Ross (0-9, 0-9) in League VIII. Sophomore guard Brandon Moran added eight points.

Bridgehampton (10-1, 8-0) bolted to a 37-17 halftime advantage en route to a 71-48 victory at Southold on Jan. 9. Junior forward Noah Riddell registered nine points for Southold, which outscored the visitors, 21-9, in the fourth period.

Olsen led the way with 15 points and Nik Talabadze contributed 14 as the Settlers recorded a 55-53 win at St. Pius V (5-4, 5-4) on Jan. 6.

Jan. 10: Bayport-Blue Point 99, Mattituck 56 Senior guard Owen Searl tallied 22 points to lead the Tuckers (56, 3-3) in the League VII contest. Freshman guards Connor Searl added 13 points and Antonio Sparacio had 10. Dylan Craig paced Bayport (11-2, 5-0) with 24 points and 12 assists.

Mattituck had three players in double figures in its 70-63 loss at Center Moriches (7-7, 4-2) on Jan. 8. Connor Searl collected 18 points, Sparacio finished with 16 and senior forward Andrew McKenzie had 14.

The Tuckers will host Babylon on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 6:15 p.m.

BOWLING

Jan. 9: Comsewogue 33, Southold/ Greenport 3 Leone Bartolini rolled a 195 in his second game for the Settlers (2-6). In their third games, sophomore Aaron Davis bowled 219 in game and junior Evan Czartosieski had a 201 in his third game.

Czartosieski rolled a 231 game in a 634 series for Southold/Greenport in a 32-4 loss to Longwood on Jan. 7.