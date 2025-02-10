2024 People of the Year award ceremony: in their words

Suffolk Times’ 2024 People of the Year: Andrew Hickox (accepting for son Billy), Gary Buckner, Greg Ammirati, Paul Drum, Sharon Drum, Arlene Klein, and Stacey Norklun. No pictured, Donna Lane. (Credit: Ana Borruto)

The Suffolk Times’ 2024 People of the Year awards were handed out in a ceremony Thursday night at Southold American Legion. As honorees received their awards, they took to the mic telling inspiring stories, thanking all their supporters, sharing how they heard the news of their honors — many via text — and some vowed to keep up the work they were recognized for.

Once again, the editorial board who made these selections was proud to present the awards and spend time with so many who make the North Fork a wonderful community to live and work. With such compelling stories shared with those of us in the room, we couldn’t hoard it all for ourselves. Here are their thoughts in their words.

Photos by Ana Borruto

Community Leader of the Year Paul Drum gave a quick and boisterous “Thank you!” into the mic while accepting the Paul Drum Life Experience Project’s 2024 Community Leaders of the Year award. Then Sharon Sailor stepped up to reiterate that they give back to the community with him as inspiration. No matter a child’s socioeconomic status, background or abilities, all are welcome to participate in all the free programs and experiences the organization provides.

(Credit: Angela Colangelo)

Sports Person of the Year Billy Hickox’s father Andrew accepted the 2024 Sportsperson of the Year award on his son’s behalf. He said in his speech that the Mattituck community rallied around his family with so much support that it lead them to want to give back. The Will Power Trust was created to help and support families experiencing rare diseases such as acute transverse myelitis.

(Credit: Nicole Wagner)

Educator of the Year For his years of enlightening students, inspiring them to be themselves and countless memories he has made with generations of Mattituck scholars, Gary Buckner is The Suffolk Times’ 2024 Educator of the Year. In his speech Mr. Buckner regaled how he learned of his honor and what it meant to him as a long-time teacher.

(Credit: Angela Colangelo)

Public Servant of the Year Stacey Norklun was acknowledged for her skill, dedication and diligence in maintaining the town’s critical documentation by naming her the Public Servant of the Year for 2024. In one of the shortest speeches of the night, she gave thanks for her recognition. Supervisor Al Krupski took to the mic just before Ms. Norklun did to express his gratitude to the Suffolk Times for recognizing all the tireless and collaborative work that she does behind the scenes.

(Credit: Angela Colangelo)

Business Person of the Year For his dedication to Mattituck, its youth and the charity he extends beyond the deli counter, Greg Ammirati was named 2024 Businessperson of the Year. Mr. Ammirati accepted the award first by thanking his long time employee, Chewy, who has worked with him since “day one” — which means it’s been 10 years.

(Credit: Angela Colangelo)

The supervisor of Southold PD dispatch unit, Tammy Paladino, accepted the 2024 Suffolk Times Person of the Year award on behalf of Donna Lane. Ms. Lane won for her long-standing commitment to public service and her selfless, heroic acts one fateful October night, where she saved a family from a house fire. Supervisor Krupski, once again, took to the mic first to express his personal thanks, telling his side of the story since it was members of his family saved in that fire.

(Credit: Angela Colangelo)

