Blotter: Manhattan woman arrested for DWI

On Feb. 14, Alexandra Gindin, 52, of Manhattan was arrested for driving while intoxicated after driving erratically while westbound on Main Road. Ms. Gindin exhibited slurred speech, refused a pre-screen breath test and failed other standard sobriety tests, according to police. She was held at Southold Town police headquarters to await arraignment at Southold Town Justice Court.

On Feb. 13, police responded to a call from a 55-year-old Cutchogue woman after she heard her sliding door open. The responding officer canvassed the area surrounding her house and found that the sliding door was secure and that there were no new footprints in the snow. No further action was taken.

On Feb. 14, police responded to a 911 call from an 83-year-old Mattituck man who stated he dialed 911 accidentally and was not in need of assistance. No further action was taken.

On Feb. 16, a woman reported to police that her neighbor’s porch light was flickering. The neighbor was advised to call an electrician to make sure the light’s wiring wasn’t damaged.

On Feb. 16, police were called to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital after a 43-year-old man of Selden refused to leave the lobby. He told the responding officers that he wanted to take his own life and was calling a suicide hotline. The man was transferred to Stony Brook University Hospital for further evaluation. No other action was taken.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.