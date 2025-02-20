Community Calendar of Events: Feb. 20, 2025

Friday, Feb. 21, 9:30 a.m.: Annual launch of shellfish spawning season by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Suffolk County, at Suffolk County Marine Environmental Learning Center, 3960 Cedar Beach Road, Southold. Local legislators will be present. Free. (Credit: courtesy)

Fundraiser

Saturday, Feb. 22, 1-4 p.m.: Soups for the Soul fundraiser, hosted by Jefferson Temple Church of God in Christ, 15625 County Road 48, Cutchogue. Pre-sale closes Feb. 19; pickup on Feb. 22. Price: $20, specialty soups; $18, traditional soups. Call 631-346-2433 or text 631-276-9385.

In the garden

Saturday, Feb. 22, 10-11 a.m.: Organic Gardening Program presented by Cornell Cooperative Extension in the Community Room at Southold Free Library. Learn how to create a successful vegetable garden this spring. Free. Registration required: southoldlibrary.org.

Lectures

Sunday, Feb. 23, 1-3 p.m.: ‘Slavery on the North Fork’ presentation by the North Fork Project at the Hallock State Park Preserve Visitors Center, 6062 Sound Ave., Riverhead. The history of slavery on the North Fork, from early settlements to the abolition of slavery. Hosted by Hallockville Museum Farm. Free. Reservations required: hallockville.org.

Meetings

Tuesday, Feb. 25, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: The Peconic Amateur Radio Club hosts open house at the Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Learn more about the world of amateur radio and community service.

Thursday, Feb. 27, 6-7:30 p.m.: ‘The Challenges and Rewards of Policing Our Town’ with Chief Steven Grattan, Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Outlines the varied roles of the police department. Free.

Music

Saturday, Feb. 22, 3 p.m.: Performance by concert pianist Anne Taffel at Floyd Memorial Library. Free. Light refreshments to follow performance. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Saturday, March 1, 7 p.m.: ‘An Evening with Gideon D’Arcangelo: Songs Over the Years,’ a solo voice and guitar concert at Poquatuck Hall. Tickets, $20, available at door and in advance. All proceeds go to Poquatuck Hall. Information: poquatuckhall.org.

The natural world

Saturday, March 1, 9-11 a.m.: Winter Bird Walk with Mary Laura Lamont at Granttham Preserve, 4146 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Bring binoculars and a water bottle, and wear weather-appropriate attire. Rain or shine. Suggested donation: $5. Limited space. Reservations required: peconiclandtrust.org.

Theater

Friday-Sunday, Feb. 28-March 2, 7 p.m.: Mattituck Musical Theater Company presents the musical comedy ‘Once Upon a Mattress’ in the Mattituck High School auditorium. Tickets available at the door: $10, adults; $5, students.

Ongoing events

Tuesdays, noon-3:30 p.m.: Bingo at Southold American Legion, 51655 Main Road. 631-765-2276.

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: North Shore United Methodist Thrift Store, 260 Route 25A, Wading River. Bargains galore. Information: 631-929-6075.

Friday mornings 10 a.m.-noon: The Riverhead/Jamesport Homemakers meet at the George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport. Knit, crochet and sew for charity. New members welcome. Information: 631-765-1768.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Orient Congregational Church Thrift Shop, 23045 Main Road, Orient. Clothes, jewelry, furnishings and more. Donations accepted. Information: 631-323-2665.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Tickets: $10, adults; free, children and K-12 students. Email to arrange tours Monday through Friday. Information: [email protected].

Through April: Free house tours of Tuthill House Museum offered by Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society, 18200 Main Road, Mattituck. Private walking tours about local history: $20, nonmembers; $15, members; free under 12. Schedule a tour: 631-745-2752.

Exhibitions

Through February: A group show by Good Ground Artists, a group of artisans who produce art of all styles, at Mattituck-Laurel Library’s Art Gallery.

Through March 1: 2025 Elizabeth Richard Memorial Members’ Show ‘LOOK UP’, sponsored by East End Arts, at the Andy Tarshis Fine Art Gallery, 133 East Main St., Riverhead, and 11 West Gallery, 11 West Main St., Riverhead. East End Arts members share their interpretations of the sky. Free. Information: eastendarts.org.

Through early March: Rock, Paper, Scissors, an exhibit featuring artworks by Kaitlin Beebe, Louise Eastman and Peter Treiber Jr. at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library.

Through mid-March: “Great Americans: Selected Paintings (2013-2024)” exhibit by artist and filmmaker Ajamu Kojo, at North Fork Arts Center, 211 Front St., Greenport. Features portraits meticulously crafted using the Mischtechnik style. Opening reception Saturday, Feb. 8, 4:30-6 p.m. Information: northfork-artscenter.org.

Through March: The Art of Joan Curran: A Celebration of Her Portraits, Landscapes and Still Life Works on display at Southold Free Library, upstairs in the Lucy Hallock Folk room. Opening reception, Saturday, Feb. 8, from 1-3 p.m. Visit southoldlibrary.org for exhibit times.

Through April: “The Trilogy of Jazz” at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum. Opening reception Saturday, Feb. 22, 1-3 p.m. First month of exhibit focuses on the triumphs and history of the Harlem Blues and Jazz Band. Includes light refreshments. Tickets: free, members; $5, nonmembers. RSVP: 631-727-2881, ext. 100. Information: suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: ‘Striking a Chord: Suffolk County’s Early Music Identity’ at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Examples of early instruments, early composers, immigration influence and recording technology advancements. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

At the libraries

Our local libraries host a variety of events for all ages. For calendars and more information:

Riverhead Free Library, 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org.

Mattituck-Laurel Library, 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org.

Southold Free Library, 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org.

Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport, 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org.

CALENDAR POLICY



The calendar is a sampling of in-person events planned by local nonprofit organizations. Events must be open to the general public and be not-for-profit, nonpartisan and nonsectarian in nature. Send information about in-person events to [email protected]; the deadline is Friday at noon. In-person, virtual and online events may be posted at northforker.com/submit-event.