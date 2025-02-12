High school sports roundup: North Fork hoops squads prep for playoffs

(Bill Landon file photo)

The Mattituck girls and boys teams earned top seeds heading into the playoffs and the Greenport boys squad was awarded the county crown after completing a season sweep of rival Southold.

PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

The second-seeded Mattituck girls team (12-8) will host No. 3 Pierson/Bridgehampton (9-9) in the Class B semifinals on Monday, Feb. 24, at 5 p.m. The winner will meet top-seeded Babylon (18-2) for the county crown at St. Joseph’s University in Patchogue on Sunday, March 2 at 11 a.m.

The top-seeded Tuckers boys (8-9) team will take on No. 2 Port Jefferson (6-13) for the Class B crown at St. Joseph’s on Sunday, March 2 at 1 p.m.

Greenport (17-3) has been declared the Class C Suffolk County champion after Southold’s (9-11) petition to participate in a championship game was denied by county officials. The Porters are scheduled to return to action at the state regional finals at Center Moriches on March 15 at 2 p.m. against the winner of the Section I/IX semifinals.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Feb. 6 Mattituck 54, Port Jefferson 36

Senior guard Rhianna Lutz scored 18 points and made four steals for the Tuckers (12-8, 11-5) in their League VII regular-season finale. Junior guard Claire McKenzie contributed 16 points and four assists against the Royals (5-15, 5-11).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Feb. 5 Smithtown Christian 52, Southold 44

Brandon Moran tallied 15 points in the Settlers final regular season game. Sophomore forward Kyan Olsen added 12 points. Smithtown’s Lorenzo Crilly scored 14 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter for the Knights.

Feb. 5 Bridgehampton 65, Greenport 42

Senior guard Kal-El Marine led the Porters in a League VIII home defeat. Jai Feaster and Jordan Harding paced the Bridgies with 16 points apiece.

WRESTLING

Mattituck/Greenport/Southold’s Felakos reaches milestone

James Felakos secured his 100th career victory at recent the Wes Dolson Invitational Tournament. Felakos, who is ranked first at 190 pounds by LongIslandWrestling.com, and his teammates will compete at the Suffolk County Division II championships at Shoreham-Wading River High School on Friday, Feb. 14. Felakos is aiming to reach the state tourney for the third time in four years. Junior Colin Heeg (116) and senior Luca Sirico (170) are ranked fourth in their respective weight classes.

INDOOR TRACK STATE QUALIFIERS

No North Fork athlete booked a spot at the state championships. Mattituck sophomore Ever Meyer finished 12th in the girls high jump at 4-feet-8 inches.