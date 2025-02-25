Mattituck battles back, advances to girls hoops county final

The Tuckers earned a chance to defend their 2024 county title with a hard fought home win Monday night. (Bill Landon photo)

In the basketball playoffs, it’s not necessarily about thriving, it’s about surviving.

That’s what the second-seeded Mattituck girls team did in a 48-46 Class B semifinal home victory over No. 3 Pierson/Bridgehampton on Monday night.

After chasing the lead for most of the game, the Tuckers overcame a six-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter, rediscovering their rhythm behind some key defensive plays to secure a dramatic victory.

“It definitely shows us that we never give up,” said junior guard Claire McKenzie, who led the comeback by scoring eight of her team-high 18 points in the final period, included the go-ahead basket with 48 seconds left to play.

“If that happens against Babylon this weekend,” McKenzie said of the Tuckers upcoming opponent in the county final, “we know that we can push forward and get ahead of the team.”

Mattituck (13-8), the defending Suffolk County champions, will meet the top-seeded Panthers (18-2) for the county crown at St. Joseph’s University in Patchogue on Sunday at 11 a.m. The game will be the first frame in a Tuckers doubleheader as the boys squad will face Port Jefferson in their Class B final at 1 p.m.

Monday’s game was a sloppy affair. The teams combined for 45 turnovers, 23 by the Whalers (9-10). The Tuckers converted on only 30% of their shots from the floor, before sinking 8 of 14 field goals in the fourth quarter. Both teams also struggled from the foul line: Mattituck made just 3 of 18 free throws, Pierson went 1 for 8.

Yet, the Tuckers found a way to prevail, outscoring their foes, 16-6, in the final quarter.

“It was so stressful,” said senior forward Riley Corrigan, who scored six of her 16 points in the period. “I thought our season was going to be over, because it was close. Defense is really what got us out of that.”

Head coach Steve Van Dood agreed.

“The girls showed some real grit. They showed that they cared,” he said. “They go out there and they’re on the floor, diving after loose balls. Even though we didn’t shoot the best, that grit is what allowed us to play really tough defense.”

Facing a 38-32 hole entering the final period, the Tuckers stepped up their game. They turned three early steals into baskets, one by junior guard McKenna Clark, two by McKenzie.

With 4:35 remaining, McKenzie was whistled for her fourth foul, although Clark claimed she caused the infraction. That just motivated McKenzie.

“I really have to show them that if they’re going call these fouls on me, then I have to show that I can really just work on the offense to take away those fouls like I never had them,” she said.

Mission accomplished.

Only 26 seconds later, McKenzie stole the ball and went coast-to-coast to lift Mattituck into a 42-40 lead. After Whalers freshman guard Josie Mott (22 points) scored off a steal to tie the game, McKenzie matched her effort with another steal and bucket to give the Tuckers a 44-42 edge with 2:20 remaining. Mott answered with a layup with 1:08 to go, then McKenzie drained a driving shot to give the hosts a 46-44 advantage with under a minute left.

(Bill Landon photo)

“That was huge,” Van Dood said. “That’s what she does. She was fouled, bounced around, hit and knocked to the ground. She was resilient.”

Corrigan added a layup with 26.8 seconds to go for a four-point lead. That was needed because Lola Eldridge scored her only two points for the Whalers with 11.2 seconds remaining. Pierson then came away with a steal but junior guard Page Kellershon intercepted a pass with 1.7 seconds left to seal the victory.

The Tuckers got off to a ragged start, marked by poor shooting and trailed, 22-12, when Van Dood called a timeout with 2:40 seconds remaining in the second quarter and changed defenses from zone to man-to-man coverage. Mattituck then went on a 10-0 surge to secure a 22-22 halftime tie.

“We always start out really flat, but once we get under the pressure, we know what we have to do to be able to catch up,” said senior guard Rhianna Lutz, who scored eight points and snagged six steals.

Mattituck and Babylon split their regular season games. The Tuckers won at home, 43-37, on Dec. 12, and dropped a 54-29 decision at the Panthers on Jan. 21.

They can’t afford another slow start on Sunday.

“If we come out strong and energized, I think we could beat anyone,” Clark said.

“It’s going to take us a lot to beat that team,” Van Dood added. “If everyone plays really good defense, usually good things happen.”