McKenzie siblings boosting Tuckers hoops hopes

Siblings Andrew and Claire McKenzie.

Some of the North Fork’s most intriguing basketball tussles might not be happening exclusively on the high school court, but in the driveway of the McKenzie family home. That’s where Andrew and Claire McKenzie have honed their skills — against each other.

The Laurel residents are starters for their respective Mattituck High School teams, and both are heading for the Suffolk County Class B basketball playoffs next week.

“It’s really nice,” Claire said. “He definitely sets some high competition for me, because he is a pretty big guy. It’s good to play against someone who is better than you, so you can learn your moves.”

Andrew has welcomed the one-on-one workouts as well.

“Basketball in the driveway helps me work on my defense,” he said. “She’s quick. It really challenges me on the defensive side.”

Since Andrew is a goaltender and Claire an offensive-minded midfielder, they also are perfect practice partners for their Mattituck/Greenport/Southold lacrosse teams.

Growing up, Claire was a gymnast, winning an all-around competition in an international tournament in London. She eventually took up basketball after winning a sharp-shooting contest.

“I was like, ‘Hey, this is my calling. This is my sport,’” she said.

During the offseason, Claire works out with the Tuckers boys hoops team.

“That’s one of the reasons why she’s so good,” boys head coach Paul Ellwood said. “It’s always fun when she comes in. Adds a little more spice to the scrimmages when we’re doing open gym.”

Added Claire: “It definitely helped a lot. Guys are a lot faster and bigger. It’s just great to work on my skills.”

The McKenzies each bring a different skill set to the court.

Claire is a 5-foot-11 point guard who also performs inside. She ranks 10th in the county in scoring, averaging 17.7 points per game and fourth in foul shots converted (81%).

Claire has so far tallied 936 points in her career, according to Newsday statistics.

“She’s on the path of the other greats we’ve had,” girls head coach Steve Van Dood said. “She’s made really good decisions with the ball. She’s increased her rebounding. She’s had a bunch of double-doubles over the last 10 games, 12 to 15 rebounds a game. She has a lot of assists. She’s doing a lot of things that brought us the success we’ve had. Hopefully, we’ll continue that success in the playoffs.”

Committed to play lacrosse at Rollins College (Florida) in 2026, Claire scored a career-high 29 points in a 55-45 win over Southampton on Jan. 23.

Like Claire, Andrew started with another endeavor — golf — before adding lacrosse, his No. 1 sport, and taking up basketball in seventh grade. Last fall he earned All-Conference golf honors.

Andrew, a 6-1 forward who averages 6.2 points per game, has played a big role rebounding and on defense. He scored a career-high 17 points in a 57-45 win at Pierson on Jan. 28.

“He stepped right into his role as a leader as a senior,” Ellwood said. “He and [forward] Tyler Brown go at it every practice. They make each other better. He’s a typical Mattituck three-sport athlete who starts his season off as an athlete. By the end of the season, he’s a basketball player. Athletes evolve. His skill level has risen dramatically since November.”

Andrew, who is heading to Emerson College in Boston next year, said that he takes “a lot of pride” in his role on the Tuckers hoops squad.

“I really want to do what’s best for the team,” he said. “I just want to win games. If it’s doing the dirty work, I’ll do that for a championship.”

If both teams go deep in the basketball playoffs, the Mackenzies’ lacrosse preseason could be delayed. Andrew backstopped the Tuckers to the 2023 Class B county crown and to last year’s final. Claire collected 18 goals and 14 assists as the girls also reached the 2024 championship game.

For the moment, basketball is their top priority.

The second-seeded girls host No. 3 Pierson/Bridgehampton in the semifinals on Monday, Feb. 24, at 5 p.m. The winner meets top-seeded Babylon in the final at St. Joseph’s University in Patchogue on Sunday, March 2, at 11 a.m.

“I think we can make it really far,” Claire said. “We played against Pierson early in the season. We didn’t have the team chemistry that we have now. When we played last time, it was a whole different ballgame. We definitely improved.”

The top-seeded boys face No. 2 Port Jefferson in the final at St. Joseph’s on March 2 at 1 p.m.

“We’ve gone 6-0 [against Class B teams],” Andrew said. “We have one of the best chances [coach Ellwood] has had to make the state Final Four, which hasn’t been done before. That means a lot.”