State of Mattituck dinner features local leaders, community updates

Southold Town Supervisor Al Krupski speaks during annual State of Mattituck dinner on Monday, March 26. (Credit: Edward Glazarev)

The annual State of Mattituck dinner drew about 50 local business leaders to Tucker’s Taproom on Monday night — where officials delivered rapid-fire updates over plates of pulled pork, brisket, slaw and cornbread.

The event, hosted by the Mattituck Chamber of Commerce, featured about a dozen speakers, each given two to three minutes to address issues that ranged from public safety to education to local events.

Town Clerk Denis Noncarrow kicked off the proceedings as attendees settled in at high-top tables, with different sports games flickering behind the bar, and gave an update on IT security upgrades following the pre-Thanksgiving cyberattack that took down town servers.

His wife, Angela, who works for state Sen. Anthony Palumbo, followed. She touted some of Sen. Palumbo’s initiatives, including securing $3 million for much-needed infrastructure work for the Fishers Island Ferry District.

Others who spoke included Mattituck-Laurel Library director Shauna Scholl, County Legislator Greg Doroski, Southold Police Chief Steve Grattan, Mattituck Fire Commissioner Bobby Haas and Mattituck-Cutchogue school district superintendent Shawn Petretti.

Shawn Petretti, Mattituck-Cutchogue school district superintendent, gives update on school budget. (Credit: Edward Glazarev)

Mr. Petretti, who drew attention at last year’s dinner when he raised the possibility of district consolidation amid declining enrollment, said discussions with neighboring districts have not progressed. He noted that kindergarten enrollment did increase this year, which he attributed to a pandemic-era baby boom following COVID-19 lockdowns.

He also outlined this year’s proposed $48 million school budget, which would increase spending by 3.19% and raise the tax levy by 2.63% — hitting the state tax cap for the first time in five years.

Mr. Haas highlighted the fire department’s recruitment drive, which has led to the addition of nine new volunteer members in the past year. The department has lowered the age for new recruits from 18 to 17.

County Legislator Greg Doroski addresses business leaders at Tucker’s Taproom in Mattituck. (Credit: Edward Glazarev)

Mr. Doroski, a former Southold Town Board member elected as Suffolk County Legislator last November, spoke about his efforts to expand train service to the North Fork and protect water quality.

Southold Town Supervisor Al Krupski capped the fast-moving event — though he ran well past his allotted time. He touched on efforts to restore Town Beach following a brutal winter that devastated the shoreline and raised concerns about the aquifer as the Suffolk County Water Authority advances plans for the controversial North Fork pipeline.

“We want to make sure that New York State isn’t going to get into the land use and zoning business,” Mr. Krupski said.