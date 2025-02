Dan Bergin, of Apple Ice, carved several sculptures Saturday. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

The fourth annual WinterFest blew into Southold Saturday, Feb. 8. Once again it featured family fun with local exhibits and merchants, live music and dance and ice carving by Dan Bergin with Apple Ice. There was plenty to eat and drink with free food and beverage tastings from local eateries, as well as four food trucks. See all the fun below. Photos by Jeremy Garretson

See the fun from Southold WinterFests from previous years: