Blotter: Southold woman reports identity theft

On March 3, a Southold woman reported being a victim of identity theft. She told police she was attempting without success to log in to her Microsoft Outlook email and change the password. After Googling a Microsoft customer service number, she spoke to an individual who said her information had been compromised and was being used. He gave her a URL to type into her browser to “transfer her to a secure browser.” The individual was able to access the woman’s computer remotely. He then told her to log in to her bank accounts because money had been withdrawn from them. The woman declined to do so, checking the accounts on her phone and seeing that no money had been withdrawn. She asked for and was given a phone number to the man’s “supervisor,” and spoke with him as well. She said both men had foreign accents. Growing suspicious, she ended the calls and contacted a Best Buy Geek Squad team who confirmed a surveillance program had been placed on her computer. She advised the squad to wipe her hard drive clean. Authorities advised her to put a freeze on her accounts with the credit agencies and file a police report. Southold detectives were also notified.

Also on March 3, the owner of a business on Front Street in Greenport reported receiving Ring camera alerts that someone had entered the premises around 3 a.m. March 2. The owner told police he witnessed a man in a silver jacket enter the business, lie on the floor for about 10 minutes, then stand up and leave. It appears nothing was stolen and the owner told police he did not wish to pursue charges but simply document the incident.

On March 4, a Cutchogue man reported being the victim of identity theft for the second time. The 72-year-old initially contacted Optimum to find out why he wasn’t receiving any calls on his landline. He was informed that mid-January, someone impersonating him had switched his registered phone number to an unknown T-Mobile account. This was apparently just prior to a series of incidents in which “all of his bank accounts were being hacked into.” The man filed a police report at the request of Optimum, according to authorities.

On March 4, Johnny Lopez Mijangos, 24, of Southold was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated, alleged criminal possession of a controlled substance and numerous traffic infractions, according to Southold police. While on patrol, an officer observed a red Toyota SUV stopped at a traffic light in front of a black Honda Civic. The driver of the SUV informed the officer that the Honda driver was “drunk,” according to a police report. As the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, Mr. Lopez Mijangos “refused to obey” police commands, drove around the SUV and “accelerated aggressively, crossing over a steady red light.” The police officer pursued the car at what a report described as a high rate of speed along Main Road in Cutchogue. When the driver eventually pulled over, according to police, “multiple containers of open beverages were observed inside the vehicle.” Mr. Lopen Mijangos “did not have a valid license due to previous alcohol-related offenses,” the report states. Upon further investigation, he was also found to be carrying “small, clear baggies of a white powdery substance” which field tested positive for cocaine.

On March 6, Robert Lehmann, 73, of Greenport was arrested for alleged criminal trespass, after another Greenport resident contacted police to report that Mr. Lehmann was trespassing on his property, according to police, who reported observing security camera footage that confirmed the complaint.

On March 7, a Little Neck man approached a Southold police officer on Third Street in Greenport, saying he had just received a suspicious call from an unknown number. The caller did not identify himself but stated he was from the cartel and [the Little Neck man] owed him $3,000 for an unknown reason.” The caller knew the Nassau County address of one of the man’s family members, according to police, as well as the names of a few relatives. The officer tried to make contact with the caller, who hung up, according to police, when the officer identified himself. The Little Neck man was advised to have his family members notify local law enforcement if they feel unsafe.

On March 8, Latricia Lawrence, 46, of Greenport was arrested for alleged trespassing. A tenant at an apartment complex in Greenport contacted police to say Ms. Lawrence was in her apartment and refusing to leave. According to police, Ms. Lawrence had been advised through a previous notice of trespass that she was not permitted to be in the apartment. Ms. Lawrence, “due to the level of her intoxication,” was released on an appearance ticket and transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital for evaluation.

On March 8, Noe Pacheco, 39, who is believed to be unhoused, was arrested for alleged trespassing, according to police. Mr. Pacheco’s sister, a Greenport resident, contacted police saying that her brother was intoxicated and trying to enter her apartment, after having been previously issued a notice of trespass, barring him from her premises. According to police, Mr. Pacheco left before they arrived, but he was located on Third Street and arrested. Due to his level of intoxication, police said, he was detained until he was deemed fit for release.

On March 8, Sean Doucett, 59, of Greenport was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated, according to authorities. Police were called to a minor motor vehicle accident on Front Street and one of the drivers, Mr. Doucett, was “found to be intoxicated” and arrested.

On March 9, Brian Klos, 47, of Southold was arrested for alleged DWI following an accident on Grigonis Path. According to police, neighbors observed a northbound black Ford Fusion veer off the roadway, striking a mailbox, bushes, stonework and finally a fence. Authorities said Mr. Klos “verbally admit[ted] to driving the vehicle” and stated that he fell asleep at the wheel after consuming two beers a couple of hours prior. He was “found to be intoxicated” and was driving with a suspended license. After being transported by the Southold Fire Department to Eastern Long Island Hospital, he was treated for his treated for his injuries before being processed.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.