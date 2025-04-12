Blotter: Multiple car accidents on the North Fork

A variety of collisions and accidents topped the blotter in the previous week:

A Wading River man driving along Sound Avenue in Mattituck lost control of his vehicle, crossed the roadway and crashed into a utility pole April 4 at 5:55 p.m. David Martinez, 32, was traveling “at a high rate of speed” when the accident occurred, according to police, who found Mr. Martinez to be intoxicated and placed him under arrest.

On April 1, a 48-year-old Southold man driving west on Main Road crossed the double yellow line, hitting a 47-year-old Greenport driver, who veered away, but was unable to avoid the collision. The Greenport driver’s vehicle rolled over, striking a utility pole and a mailbox at 48220 Main Road as it came to rest. The force of the crash caused the Southold man’s vehicle to spin and come to a stop facing east. A police report stated that the Southold man “did not have recollection of the incident and may have experienced a medical emergency prior to the crash.”

Also on April 1, a 47-year-old Riverhead man was driving west on County Road 48 shortly after 6:30 p.m. when a turkey flew into his lane, hitting his vehicle and shattering the windshield.

A 24-year-old driver from Hackensack, N.J., hit an unoccupied vehicle parked in the lot at Mattituck Plaza on April 1 at about 2:15 p.m. while maneuvering around other parked vehicles.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.