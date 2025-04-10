Transfers

Real Estate Transfers: April 10, 2025

By The Suffolk Times

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Jan. 31, 2025.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

  • Karen Gillis Trust to Jamesport Management Co LLC, 21 Lagoon Court West (600-88-2-13) (R) $975,000
  • Ford Kimmel to Steven Mabey & Dorothy Mabey, 439 Tuthills Lane (600-46-2-1) (R) $800,000
  • Lidia Wacek to 17 Old Riverhead Road LLC, 202 Trout Brook Lane (600-85-2-95.018) (R) $550,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

  • William & Michael Brennan to Brandon & Jillian Psenicka, 611 Fox Hill Drive (600-11.01-1-119) (R) $625,000

CALVERTON (11933)

  • 901 Burman Blvd LLC to 901 Burman PD LLC, 901 Burman Blvd (600-135.10-1-3) (C) $15,250,000
  • Jennie Miloski Trust to Timothy Griffing & Stacy Pipczynski, 2033 River Road (600-118-4-3.002) (V) $160,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

  • Mariland LLC to 500 Broadwaters LLC, 500 Broadwaters Road Retrieving data. Wait a few seconds and try to cut or copy again. (R) $4,825,000
  • Sharon Nessi to Mansa Real Estate LLC, 15105 Oregon Road (1000-73-1-1) (R) $3,500,000
  • Nicholas Brice to GLC 5700 Nassau Point Road Trust, 5700 Nassau Point Road (1000-111-12-2.001) (R) $2,231,000
  • Jonathan Pavlich to Svetlana Vaisman & Eugene Granovsky, 1265 Vanston Road (1000-111-4-26.003) (R) $2,075,000
  • Eric Jadow to Ann Castagnola, 3655 Stillwater Avenue (1000-136-2-11) (R) $2,070,000

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

  • Hooverness LLC to Hanami I LLC, 5722 Clay Point Road (1000-2-1-11.003) (R) $4,550,000
  • Estate of Suzanne Coleman to Glenn Solomon & Margaret Flanagan, 252 Montauk Avenue (1000-9-2-15.001) (R) $2,500,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

  • Jacqueline Trojanowski Trust to 1492 Main Road Jamesport LLC, 1492 Main Road (600-68-1-30) (R) $1,475,000
  • North Wind Farm to 622 Church Lane LLC, 335 Herricks Lane (600-22-2-15) (R) $990,000
  • Lorraine Sakli to Mary Corrigan, 1006 Peconic Bay Blvd (600-91-1-9.002) (R) $725,000
  • Craig Zitek Liam Keating, 99 Saint Marys Drive (600-69-3-25) (R) $515,000
  • KJF Family Trust to James & Rossana Froehlich, 40 Seaman Road (600-69-3-4) (R) $450,000
  • James & Kristen Cochran to 33 Doug LLC, 33 Doug Lane (600-91-3-10.003) (V) $435,000

LAUREL (11948)

  • Richard & Kathleen Riley to 2450 Land Development Inc, 19 Cedar Court (600-71-2-38.001) (R) $928,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

  • Ronald & Victoria Johnson to Darren & Jaclyn Hinderliter, 510 Tallwood Lane (1000-113-7-19.027) (R) $850,000
  • Jody & Timothy Pumillo to JEB 1 LLC, 10470 Main Road (1000-143-3-33.003) (R) $410,000 

NEW SUFFOLK (11956)

  • Albert Wood to Hampton Oyster Company LLC, 1000 1st Street (1000-117-7-32) (C) $725,000

ORIENT (11957)

  • Estate of Peter Smith to Paul Sawyer, 26619 Main Road (1000-18-3-9.002) (R) $2,410,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

  • Colleen Bassetta & Nicole Jensen to Jonathan & Mary Wilcox, 55 Bayside Avenue (600-93-1-2) (R) $1,100,000
  • 56 Dune Drive LLC to John & Doris Brunning, 56 Dune Drive (600-2.01-2-56) (R) $999,999
  • Raymond & Karen Kringle to Elidubina Cruz, 517 Raynor Avenue (600-123-1-5) (R) $843,000
  • John & Patricia Driscoll Trust to Mark & Elizabeth Roberts, 11 Haverton Court (600-82.05-3-33) (R) $660,000
  • Jose & Dora Galvan to Carlos Grijalva & Milton Veliz, 1468 Osborn Avenue (600-81-2-23.002) (R) $596,000
  • 431 Griffing Ave LLC to 431 Griffing LLC, 431 Griffing Avenue (600-128-1-30) (C) $550,000
  • Carl Bennett to Jadbe Pelaez LLC, 21 Grove Street (600-65-3-16) (R) $505,000
  • Marlene Iberger Trust to Jose Cuadra & Oscar Viera, 237 Fishel Avenue (600-127-3-24) (R) $475,000
  • Estate of Robert Pisciotta to Paul & Joan Riedman, 1202 Pebble Beach Path (600-82.03-2-14.001) (R) $465,000
  • Melissa Schwarz to Grzegorz Jablonski, 495 Sweezy Avenue (600-123-2-32) (R) $430,000
  • James Cahill & Christine Telford to Kelly Magee, 204 Pebble Beach Path (600-82.03-1-8) (R) $430,000
  • Giuseppe T Rosini (Referee) & James Mulrenan (Defendant) to JRE & C LLC, 1215 West Main Street (600-119-2-24) (R) $350,000
  • Estate of Bertha Laskey to Long Island Investor Group LLC, 410 Fishel Avenue Extension (600-106-2-9) (R) $300,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

  • Mercedes Mooney to Christian & Heidi Fokine, 79A North Midway Road (700-14-3-35.003) (R) $1,237,500

SHELTER ISLAND Heights (11965)

  • Estate of Patricia Haig to Sandy & Arnaud Stevens, 42 Country Club Drive (700-1-2-25) (R) $1,525,000
  • Maura McGloin to Joshua Meltzer & Marie Buellingen, 5 Mimosa Place (700-17-1-72) (R) $1,401,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

  • Michael & Jennifer Koke to Kurt & Alexandra Bazarewski, 200 Deer Run (1000-79-4-17.020) (R) $3,800,000
  • 1665 Glenn LLC to Mark Cohen, 1665 Glenn Road (1000-78-1-25) (R) $2,262,500
  • Ralph T Gazzillo (Referee) & Chris Lennon (Defendant) to Deutsche Bank, 350 Brigantine Drive (1000-79-4-43) (R) $1,439,416
  • John & Caryll Batterman to Susan Conlon, 1830 Laurel Avenue (1000-56-1-2.024) (R) $1,325,000
  • Callista & Paul Tully to Christopher & Joanne Marinaccio, 295 Grove Drive (1000-80-4-12.001) (R) $1,268,000
  • Rachel Murphy to Boris & Rimma Gdalevich, 11220 Soundview Avenue (1000-54-6-2.007) (R) $1,100,000
  • Claire & Patrick Burke to Edward & Katie Miller, 345 Colonial Road (1000-79-6-26) (R) $1,050,000
  • Anthony & Angela Tondo to Robert & Debra Cubbin, 810 Greenfields Lane (1000-63-5-22) (R) $860,000
  • Suzanne Daly to Christopher & Maria Fontana, 685 Bay Haven Lane (1000-88-4-32) (R) $815,000
  • Sally Rein Trust to Lisa Mellas, 2555 Youngs Avenue Apt 13B (1000-63.02-1-39) (R) $557,500
  • Estate of Joan Cortez to Constance Banks, 2555 Youngs Avenue Apt 16C (1000-63.01-1-28) (R) $515,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

  • 109 Sound Road LLC to Kristen Yaccarino & David Mims, 109 Sound Road (600-35-3-6) (R) $1,200,000
  • Antoinette Verdi to Nikita Hubbard & Shawn Vigliotta-Hubbard, 19 Deer Run (600-57-1-7.015) (R) $850,000
  • Joyce Wood to Leonardo Vicente & Genice Buttner, 56 Creek Road (600-29-1-10) (R) $675,000
  • John Crowe to Christina Yuliano, 269 Sound Road (600-35-1-9.001) (R) $610,000
  • Dennis D O’Doherty (Referee) & LI Property Pros Inc (Defendant) to Roth Properties USA LLC, 150 Remsen Road (600-55-1-6) (R) $ 586,000
  • Maryann Stajk & Kathleen Condzella to Freebird 23 LLC, Route 25A (600-75-1-1.002) (V) $550,000
  • Leo DiPierro Trust to Bluebird Dreams LLC, Wading River Manor Road (600-115-1-4.003) (V) $325,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.) 

