Real Estate Transfers: April 10, 2025

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Jan. 31, 2025.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

Karen Gillis Trust to Jamesport Management Co LLC, 21 Lagoon Court West (600-88-2-13) (R) $975,000

Ford Kimmel to Steven Mabey & Dorothy Mabey, 439 Tuthills Lane (600-46-2-1) (R) $800,000

Lidia Wacek to 17 Old Riverhead Road LLC, 202 Trout Brook Lane (600-85-2-95.018) (R) $550,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

William & Michael Brennan to Brandon & Jillian Psenicka, 611 Fox Hill Drive (600-11.01-1-119) (R) $625,000

CALVERTON (11933)

901 Burman Blvd LLC to 901 Burman PD LLC, 901 Burman Blvd (600-135.10-1-3) (C) $15,250,000

Jennie Miloski Trust to Timothy Griffing & Stacy Pipczynski, 2033 River Road (600-118-4-3.002) (V) $160,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

Mariland LLC to 500 Broadwaters LLC, 500 Broadwaters Road (R) $4,825,000

Sharon Nessi to Mansa Real Estate LLC, 15105 Oregon Road (1000-73-1-1) (R) $3,500,000

Nicholas Brice to GLC 5700 Nassau Point Road Trust, 5700 Nassau Point Road (1000-111-12-2.001) (R) $2,231,000

Jonathan Pavlich to Svetlana Vaisman & Eugene Granovsky, 1265 Vanston Road (1000-111-4-26.003) (R) $2,075,000

Eric Jadow to Ann Castagnola, 3655 Stillwater Avenue (1000-136-2-11) (R) $2,070,000

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

Hooverness LLC to Hanami I LLC, 5722 Clay Point Road (1000-2-1-11.003) (R) $4,550,000

Estate of Suzanne Coleman to Glenn Solomon & Margaret Flanagan, 252 Montauk Avenue (1000-9-2-15.001) (R) $2,500,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

Jacqueline Trojanowski Trust to 1492 Main Road Jamesport LLC, 1492 Main Road (600-68-1-30) (R) $1,475,000

North Wind Farm to 622 Church Lane LLC, 335 Herricks Lane (600-22-2-15) (R) $990,000

Lorraine Sakli to Mary Corrigan, 1006 Peconic Bay Blvd (600-91-1-9.002) (R) $725,000

Craig Zitek Liam Keating, 99 Saint Marys Drive (600-69-3-25) (R) $515,000

KJF Family Trust to James & Rossana Froehlich, 40 Seaman Road (600-69-3-4) (R) $450,000

James & Kristen Cochran to 33 Doug LLC, 33 Doug Lane (600-91-3-10.003) (V) $435,000

LAUREL (11948)

Richard & Kathleen Riley to 2450 Land Development Inc, 19 Cedar Court (600-71-2-38.001) (R) $928,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

Ronald & Victoria Johnson to Darren & Jaclyn Hinderliter, 510 Tallwood Lane (1000-113-7-19.027) (R) $850,000

Jody & Timothy Pumillo to JEB 1 LLC, 10470 Main Road (1000-143-3-33.003) (R) $410,000

NEW SUFFOLK (11956)

Albert Wood to Hampton Oyster Company LLC, 1000 1st Street (1000-117-7-32) (C) $725,000

ORIENT (11957)

Estate of Peter Smith to Paul Sawyer, 26619 Main Road (1000-18-3-9.002) (R) $2,410,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

Colleen Bassetta & Nicole Jensen to Jonathan & Mary Wilcox, 55 Bayside Avenue (600-93-1-2) (R) $1,100,000

56 Dune Drive LLC to John & Doris Brunning, 56 Dune Drive (600-2.01-2-56) (R) $999,999

Raymond & Karen Kringle to Elidubina Cruz, 517 Raynor Avenue (600-123-1-5) (R) $843,000

John & Patricia Driscoll Trust to Mark & Elizabeth Roberts, 11 Haverton Court (600-82.05-3-33) (R) $660,000

Jose & Dora Galvan to Carlos Grijalva & Milton Veliz, 1468 Osborn Avenue (600-81-2-23.002) (R) $596,000

431 Griffing Ave LLC to 431 Griffing LLC, 431 Griffing Avenue (600-128-1-30) (C) $550,000

Carl Bennett to Jadbe Pelaez LLC, 21 Grove Street (600-65-3-16) (R) $505,000

Marlene Iberger Trust to Jose Cuadra & Oscar Viera, 237 Fishel Avenue (600-127-3-24) (R) $475,000

Estate of Robert Pisciotta to Paul & Joan Riedman, 1202 Pebble Beach Path (600-82.03-2-14.001) (R) $465,000

Melissa Schwarz to Grzegorz Jablonski, 495 Sweezy Avenue (600-123-2-32) (R) $430,000

James Cahill & Christine Telford to Kelly Magee, 204 Pebble Beach Path (600-82.03-1-8) (R) $430,000

Giuseppe T Rosini (Referee) & James Mulrenan (Defendant) to JRE & C LLC, 1215 West Main Street (600-119-2-24) (R) $350,000

Estate of Bertha Laskey to Long Island Investor Group LLC, 410 Fishel Avenue Extension (600-106-2-9) (R) $300,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

Mercedes Mooney to Christian & Heidi Fokine, 79A North Midway Road (700-14-3-35.003) (R) $1,237,500

SHELTER ISLAND Heights (11965)

Estate of Patricia Haig to Sandy & Arnaud Stevens, 42 Country Club Drive (700-1-2-25) (R) $1,525,000

Maura McGloin to Joshua Meltzer & Marie Buellingen, 5 Mimosa Place (700-17-1-72) (R) $1,401,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

Michael & Jennifer Koke to Kurt & Alexandra Bazarewski, 200 Deer Run (1000-79-4-17.020) (R) $3,800,000

1665 Glenn LLC to Mark Cohen, 1665 Glenn Road (1000-78-1-25) (R) $2,262,500

Ralph T Gazzillo (Referee) & Chris Lennon (Defendant) to Deutsche Bank, 350 Brigantine Drive (1000-79-4-43) (R) $1,439,416

John & Caryll Batterman to Susan Conlon, 1830 Laurel Avenue (1000-56-1-2.024) (R) $1,325,000

Callista & Paul Tully to Christopher & Joanne Marinaccio, 295 Grove Drive (1000-80-4-12.001) (R) $1,268,000

Rachel Murphy to Boris & Rimma Gdalevich, 11220 Soundview Avenue (1000-54-6-2.007) (R) $1,100,000

Claire & Patrick Burke to Edward & Katie Miller, 345 Colonial Road (1000-79-6-26) (R) $1,050,000

Anthony & Angela Tondo to Robert & Debra Cubbin, 810 Greenfields Lane (1000-63-5-22) (R) $860,000

Suzanne Daly to Christopher & Maria Fontana, 685 Bay Haven Lane (1000-88-4-32) (R) $815,000

Sally Rein Trust to Lisa Mellas, 2555 Youngs Avenue Apt 13B (1000-63.02-1-39) (R) $557,500

Estate of Joan Cortez to Constance Banks, 2555 Youngs Avenue Apt 16C (1000-63.01-1-28) (R) $515,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

109 Sound Road LLC to Kristen Yaccarino & David Mims, 109 Sound Road (600-35-3-6) (R) $1,200,000

Antoinette Verdi to Nikita Hubbard & Shawn Vigliotta-Hubbard, 19 Deer Run (600-57-1-7.015) (R) $850,000

Joyce Wood to Leonardo Vicente & Genice Buttner, 56 Creek Road (600-29-1-10) (R) $675,000

John Crowe to Christina Yuliano, 269 Sound Road (600-35-1-9.001) (R) $610,000

Dennis D O’Doherty (Referee) & LI Property Pros Inc (Defendant) to Roth Properties USA LLC, 150 Remsen Road (600-55-1-6) (R) $ 586,000

Maryann Stajk & Kathleen Condzella to Freebird 23 LLC, Route 25A (600-75-1-1.002) (V) $550,000

Leo DiPierro Trust to Bluebird Dreams LLC, Wading River Manor Road (600-115-1-4.003) (V) $325,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)