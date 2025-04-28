Settler senior to install ‘988’ signs as part of Eagle Scout project

As part of his Eagle Scout project, Southold High School senior Luca Sirico will install 988 signs to spread mental health awareness throughout Southold Town. (Courtesy photo)

Southold High School senior and Life Scout Luca Sirico will install suicide prevention awareness signs, in partnership with local charity Ryan’s Team and the Southold Town Police Benevolent Association, throughout Southold Town as part of his Eagle Scout project.

“Hope has a new number,” the dark blue metal signs read, directing those in need to call the national suicide and crisis hotline number, 988. The signs will also have the Boy Scout logo, Ryan’s Team logo and PBA logo.

The 988 Lifeline offers free one-on-one call, text, chat and deaf or hard of hearing resources for those in crisis. The 988 line transitioned from the previous 10-digit suicide prevention hotline in July 2022. That number, 800-273-8255, will always remain available to people in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, according to the 988 website.

The signs will be installed at select locations from Mattituck to Orient Point. Luca will coordinate sign placement with the Department of Public Works and the Southold Town Highway Department.

“We would like them all to be very uniform out there,” Luca said, “so that if anyone is having any mental crisis or suicidal thoughts, they can see this sign and know we want them to be okay and they have someone they can contact.”

Luca will install the signs with the help of his wrestling teammates, fellow Boy Scouts, parents, police officers and community members who have expressed interest in the project. Luca said local businesses have offered to supply concrete, sign posts, bolts and any other materials needed to complete the installations.

Southold Town councilwoman Anne Smith asked that Luca assess any existing signs in potential locations so that they could possibly be consolidated to maximize visibility.

“This is really important, and I don’t want people to kind of see it as another sign,” Ms. Smith said of the 988 signs. “I think it has a specific value, and partnering particularly with Ryan’s Team and the groups mentioned — I really want it to grab people’s attention so that they tell other people about it.”

Councilman Brian Mealy agreed it is important for people to be knowledgeable about resources such as 988.

Ryan’s Team was formed by Katie Oliver after her brother, 16-year-old Ryan Oliver, died in January 2021. The organization promotes awareness around mental health issues.

Michael Oliver, Ryan’s father, said he thought the project was “fantastic” when he first heard about it through fellow Mattituck Fire Department member Andrew Garcia.

“It’s refreshing and reassuring that kids out there are starting to talk about it. The stigma is starting to fade away, and it’s becoming more commonplace to talk about positive mental health,” Mr. Oliver said. “Our goal is to save as many people as possible.”