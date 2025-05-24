Blotter: Cutchogue woman has $6,200 stolen from bank account

An 89-year-old Cutchogue woman came to police headquarters to report that an unknown subject had produced a fraudulent check written against her Dime Bank account in the amount of $6,200.58. The woman said she had written a check to pay a regular bill for $68.44 and mailed it March 4 from the Cutchogue post office. The intended recipient later called to say she had not paid her bill and it was then she discovered that the money was missing. She went to Dime Bank, obtained copies of both her original check and the counterfeit check, which was made out to an unknown person. An investigation is pending.

Police were called to Mattituck upon report of a fight between two males May 12 at 4:46 p.m. The fight erupted when a 20-year-old Mattituck driver got into a verbal altercation with a juvenile riding his bike on Bay Avenue. The juvenile followed the vehicle to the driver’s nearby home and an ensuing exchange of words led to the driver being punched by the young bicyclist. No injuries were reported, and no charges were filed.

An 80-year-old Riverhead man called police May 13 to report concern that someone might be living in a vehicle that had been parked for a prolonged period in the same spot on Adams Street in Greenport. The man told police he had seen often seen a woman in the area and near the vehicle and said he believed she might be engaged in prostitution. The responding officer found the vehicle unoccupied, but legally parked, registered and insured.

A 53-year-old Mattituck woman called police to report a theft that occurred May 9 while she was at work. She had placed her bag in a closet and discovered a few days later that someone had stolen her debit card number, which was used to make a purchase of $169.96 that was shipped to Pennsylvania. Also taken were a second debit card from another account and $100 in cash. The bank refunded her money and canceled her card and fraud locks were placed on her accounts with credit agencies.

A 74-year-old Greenport resident reported a possible fraud to police May 13. She said she got a fraud text from Apple Pay regarding a payment for $143 that someone attempted to process through her account. She then got a call from her “bank,” USAA, saying she needed to pay $143 to rectify the issue and was asked to download an application to transfer the money. During that process, the amount was changed to $14,000.“The bank” directed her to withdraw that amount and a courier would come to pick it up from her. She complied. Responding officer reviewed an Identity Theft Worksheet with the victim and an investigation is pending.

A witness called police May 15 at 1:41 a.m. to report a vehicle eastbound on Route 25 in Mattituck that was failing to maintain its lane and had pulled into the Chase Bank parking lot. An office responded to the location, found the vehicle, and determined that the operator, Jorge Avila Pavon, 39, of Riverhead, was intoxicated. Mr. Pavon was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated and, when it was also discovered that he had a prior DWI conviction from Southold Town Justice Court, his vehicle was seized and transported to police headquarters.

A Southold man called police May 16 on behalf of a relative from Laurel to report that the electrical service wire from the relative’s residence had been cut and the meter stolen from the premises sometime between April 25 and May 15. He stated that PSEG had been notified and service had been restored. Investigation is ongoing.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.