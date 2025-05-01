Community Calendar of Events: May 1, 2025

Saturday, May 3, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Celebrating I Love My Park Day at Orient Beach State Park, 40000 Main Road. Volunteer to clean up park lands and beaches, plant trees and flowers, and learn more about our park. Beach walk 10-11 a.m. Rain date: Sunday, May 4. Register: 631-323-2440. (file photo)

All ages

Saturday, May 3, 1-4 p.m.: Repair Café sponsored by North Fork Environmental Council at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Expert advice, community-building fun. Fix broken items together. Bring one or two broken items to repair. Volunteer helpers needed: [email protected].

Saturday, May 3, 8:30 a.m.: PAL Bike Rodeo at Stotzky Park, 55 Columbus Ave., Riverhead. Bikes awarded to top winners in each grade group: K-2, 3-4, 5-6. Two-wheel riders only. Helmets required. Free registration on day-of. Rain date: May 4, 12:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 3, 1:30 p.m.: Minbuza, a Japanese folk dance, performed at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 768 Main St., Greenport. Sponsored by CAST. Part of Greenport Cherry Blossom festival. 1:30 p.m.: performance; 2:15 p.m.: refreshments; 2:30 p.m.: flower hat workshop. Doors open 1 p.m. Free.

Sunday, May 3, 10-11 a.m.: Birdhouse painting for children at Riverhead United Methodist Church, 204 East Main St. All materials provided. Free. Registration required: email [email protected].

Arts and crafts

Saturday, May 3, 1-3 p.m.: Hands-on penny rug-making workshop with domestic skills historian and educator Diane Schwindt at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Craft dates back to 1700s. Tickets: $35, members; $40, nonmembers; additional $10 for supplies. Register: hallockville.org.

Saturday, May 3, 11 a.m.-noon: Meet the Masters: Kerry James Marshall at East End Arts Art and Music School, 141 East Main St., Riverhead. Learn about artists’ lives and contributions to the art world; create a piece to take home. Bring your own supplies or use the EEA’s. Tickets: $5, EEA members; $15, non-members. Registration: eventbrite.com.

Fairs and festivals

Friday, May 4–Friday, May 11, 9 a.m.–6 p.m.: East End Garden Festival at Tanger Outlets, Riverhead. Raffle; $100 per ticket. Limited to 300 tickets sold. Winning tickets drawn Wednesday, May 28. Benefits PBMC, Operation International and Riverhead Rotary. Information: 631-727-0176.

Fundraisers

Saturday, May 10, 6-10 p.m.: Back to ’80s Prom Night Greenport PTO fundraiser, at Greenport American Legion Hall, 102 Third St. Southold Fish Market raw bar, buffet dinner by The Catered Fork. The Radical ᾽80s live band. Adults only. Cash bar. Tickets: $65. Information: greenportamericanlegion.org.

Holiday

Saturday, May 3, 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.: Mother’s Day Pop-Up Sale at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, sponsored by Friends of the Library. Outdoor sale of books, jewelry and other unique treasures for Mother’s Day gifts. Sale inside in the event of rain.

Sunday May 10, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and Monday, May 11, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Mother’s Day plant sale at North Fork United Methodist Church, 43960 CR 48, Southold. Proceeds support those deployed and their families. Information: 631-816-1742.

Lectures

Saturday, May 3, 2 p.m.: “Loyalists vs. Patriots: The American Revolution in Southold Township” by Edward Marlatt, at Mattituck-Laurel Library. Includes Tryon Oath. Free. Register: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Meetings

Saturday, May 3, 1 p.m.: Annual workshop for volunteers sponsored by the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Council, in the front meeting room at Cutchogue New Suffolk Library. Perfect for new volunteers to get acquainted with regular volunteers.

Sunday, May 4, 2 p.m.: ‘Creativity, Artmaking and Brain Science’ panel discussion with art curators and psychology experts, sponsored by East End Arts and Humanities Council, at the Jamesport Meeting House. Better understand cognitive processes behind art. Free. Registration required: eventbrite.com.

Tuesday, May 6, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: The Peconic Amateur Radio Club hosts open house at the Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Learn more about the world of amateur radio and community service.

Wednesday, May 7, 8-9:30 a.m.: Morning meeting with Riverhead Chamber of Commerce, The Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main St. Bring your own breakfast. Free, open to all. Information: riverheadchamber.com.

Thursday, May 15, 6-7:30 p.m.: ‘Challenges and Joys of Running a Small Business’ talk with inisghts from five Cutchogue businesses, sponsored by Cutchogue Civic Association, at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Free. All are welcome. Information: cutchoguecivicassociation.org.

Music

Saturday, May 3, 6 p.m.: Pianist-composer Michael Stephen Brown, sponsored by Shelter Island Friends of Music, at Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Featuresworks by Rachmaninoff, Liszt, Von Weber, Fauré, Beethoven and original compositions. Reception following performance. Free.

Sunday, May 4, 2 p.m.: ‘A Feast for the Mind’ concert by No Doubt World Famous Monday Night Band, Charles Cardona Auditorium at Riverhead High School. Features music by Jenkins, Whitacre, Nelson, Ticheli and Giroux. Free. Donations appreciated. Information: ndwfmnb.com.

Sunday, May 4, 5-7 p.m.: Spring concert and curated bites with cellist Joshua Halpern and pianist Paolo Bartolani, at Borghese Vineyard, 17150 Middle Road, Cutchogue. Small dishes to complement selected music. Only 40 seats available. Tickets: $65, members; $125, nonmembers. Registration: ritesmusic.org.

Theater

Friday, Saturday, Sunday; May 2, 3, 4: RFCT’s production of Tracy Letts’ “The Minutes.” Friday and Saturday shows, 7 p.m. Sunday: 3 p.m. May shows at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 768 Main St., Greenport. Tickets: $20. Information: rfct1985.com.

The natural world

Saturday, May 3, 10 a.m.-noon: Creating Bird Habitats: A Gardening and Bird Walk with South Fork Natural History Museum and Nature Center, at Inlet Pond County Park. Preserve and notice the native grasses, pollinators, trees and shrubs while viewing seasonal birds. Registration: northforkaudubon.org.

The written word

Thursday, May 8, 6-7:30 p.m.: Meet author and Times Review editor Ambrose Clancy and discuss his book, “My Life in Pieces,” at Riverhead Free Library. Free. Registration: riverheadlibrary.org.

Saturday, May 10, 1-3 p.m.: Author discussion with historian Richard Wines on “A Farm Family on Long Island’s North Fork: The Lost World of the Hallocks and Their Sound Avenue Community,” at Hallockville Farm Museum. Free. Registration required: hallockville.org.

Ongoing events

Tuesdays, noon-3:30 p.m.: Bingo at Southold American Legion, 51655 Main Road. 631-765-2276.

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: North Shore United Methodist Thrift Store, 260 Route 25A, Wading River. Bargains galore. Information: 631-929-6075.

Friday mornings 10 a.m.-noon: The Riverhead/Jamesport Homemakers meet at the George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport. Knit, crochet and sew for charity. New members welcome. Information: 631-765-1768.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Orient Congregational Church Thrift Shop, 23045 Main Road, Orient. Clothes, jewelry, furnishings and more. Donations accepted. Information: 631-323-2665.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Tickets: $10, adults; free, children and K-12 students. Email to arrange tours Monday through Friday. Information: [email protected].

Last Monday of every month, 7 p.m.: USCG Auxillary Flotilla 18-08 meeting, Southold Town recreation center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Information and registration: [email protected].

Fourth Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m.: Well Spoken Writers Club holds Open Mic for Writers at Mugs on Main, 33 Main St., Riverhead. Information: email [email protected].

Exhibitions

Through May 4: ‘A life of Art and Love,’ featuring artwork of Amy Worth, founder of the South Street Gallery in Greenport, at Old Point Schoolhouse, 1555 Village Lane, Orient. Oil paintings, collages, watercolors, clothing, ceramics and more. Free. Times vary depending on day: oysterpondshistoricalsociety.org.

Through June 22: ‘Arborescent III,’ an exhibit celebrating trees by regional and national artists, at Alex Ferrone Gallery, 25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. Photography, painting, mixed media and printmaking. Saturday, April 26 reception postponed for a later date. Information: alexferronegallery.com.

Through May: Art show featuring work by Marta Baumiller at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Solo exhibition of mixed media pieces. Show open Monday-Friday from 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday from 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday 1-5 p.m. Free.

Through May: “Art Renderings of a Southold Senior” by Thomas Doolan, in the Lucy Hallock Folk room at Southold Free Library. Monday-Friday, during regular library hours. Free. All are invited to the artist’s reception Saturday, May 10, from 2-4 p.m.

Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: ‘Striking a Chord: Suffolk County’s Early Music Identity’ at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Examples of early instruments, early composers, immigration influence and recording technology advancements. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

At the libraries

Our local libraries host a variety of events for all ages. For calendars and more information:

Riverhead Free Library , 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org.

, 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org. Mattituck-Laurel Library , 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

, 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org. Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library , 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org.

, 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org. Southold Free Library , 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org.

, 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org. Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport, 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org.

