Community Calendar of Events: May 22, 2025

All ages

Friday, May 23, 11 a.m-5 p.m.: Curbside Poppy Distribution by Post 803 American Legion Auxiliary in observance of Memorial Day, at American Legion Post 803, 51655 Main Road, Southold.

Saturday, May 31, 10 a.m.: Free sailing lesson and bagel breakfast for children 8 to 14 at the Orient Yacht Club, 2100 Village Lane, Orient. Introduces families to the club’s junior sailing summer program and potential GEMO Sailing scholarships. Reservations: [email protected].

Fairs and festivals

Sunday, June 1, noon-5 p.m.: 29th annual Mosaic Festival, sponsored by the East End Arts, East Main St., Riverhead, between Roanoke and East avenues. Street chalk art, live music, artisan vendors, a “Kidz Zone,” food and beverage trucks, a beer and wine garden, community art projects and more. Free to attend. All ages welcome. Rain date: Sunday, June 15.

Fundraisers

Saturday, May 24, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.: Fried chicken and fish dinner fundraiser at Jefferson Temple Church of God in Christ, 15625 County Road 48, Cutchogue. $20, fried chicken or fish dinners; $22, fried chicken and fish dinner. Three sides and dessert with each dinner. If ordering more than five dinners, call in order ahead of time: 631-525-2128.

Saturday, May 24, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Car washes hosted by local cheerleaders from North Fork Cheer, at North Fork Discoveries, 31095 Main Road, Cutchogue. Proceeds help North Fork Cheer travel to the AAU Junior Cheer Olympics in Houston, Texas, in July.

Saturday, May 24, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Car show to aid war victims and help with the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, 820 Pondview Road, Riverhead. Tickets $5. Information: 516-524-3077 or 631-655-5082.

Sunday, May 25, 6:50 a.m.: Mighty North Fork Triathlon benefitting CAST, Cedar Beach County Park, 3690 Cedar Beach Roach, Southold. 500-meter swim; seven-mile bike; 3.5-mile run. Ticket prices vary: trisignup.com/Races.

Sunday, May 25, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.: Chili competition between Knights of Columbus and Columbiettes, St. Patrick’s Church, 52125 Main Road, Southold. Chili, cornbread, mac n’ cheese, beverages, baked goods by Sparks. To benefit St. Patrick’s church and other causes. Tickets, $20: 631-831-2738.

Lectures

Saturday, May 24, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: ‘Roy Latham’s Unpublished Journals (1902-1978),’ talk by John Holzapfel and Eric Lamont, The Old Point Schoolhouse, 1555 Village Lane, Orient. Free. Information: oysterpondshistoricalsociety.org.

Saturday, June 7, 3-5:30 p.m.: Bird Song Project: Landscaping for the Birds, featuring ecologist Doug Tallamy, Poquatuck Hall, 1160 Skippers Lane, Orient. Piano performance at 3 p.m. by Lea Kendall. 4 p.m. lecture start. Limited seating. Tickets $20: northforkaudubon.org.

Meetings

Saturday, May 24, 6:30 p.m.: Southold Peconic Civic Association meeting to review and discuss the Southold Proposed New Zoning Code and Map, with a focus on the hamlet of Orient, at Poquatuck Hall, 1160 Skippers Lane, Orient.

Saturday, May 24, 10-11:30 a.m.: East Marion Community Association annual membership meeting, and talk by sculptor Arden Scott, “Working as an Artist Who Loves the Sea,” at the East Marion Firehouse. Free.

Tuesday, May 27, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: The Peconic Amateur Radio Club hosts open house at the Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Learn more about the world of amateur radio and community service.

Thursday, May 29, 6:30-8 p.m.: Young Professionals Networking Event sponsored by Riverhead Chamber of Commerce, Bistro 72 at Hotel Indigo, 1830 West Main St., Riverhead. Advance registration required. Tickets: $25, members; $30, nonmembers. Information: riverheadchamber.com.

Friday, May 30, 7 p.m.: Going away celebration honoring past Commander Charles Sanders, American Legion Post 803, 51655 Main Road, Southold. Lt. Col. Sanders is to deploy to the Middle East for nine months. Light refreshments served. Free. Reservations: 631-765-2276.

Saturday, May 31, 9-11 a.m.: Southold Peconic Civic Association meeting to review and discuss the Southold Proposed New Zoning Code and Map, with a focus on the hamlet of New Suffolk, at Peconic Community School, 27685 Main Road, Cutchogue.

Music

Sunday, May 25, 5 p.m.: Chopin piano recital with Vassily Primakov, at Poquatuck Hall, 160 Village Lane, Orient. Tickets: $45, nonmembers; $30, members of Poquatuck Hall and Friends of Rites of Spring Music Festival. Registration: ritesmusic.org.

Saturday, May 31, 5 p.m.: “New Music Under the Big Sky” with the Rites of Spring Ensemble, Custer Observatory 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. An evening of stargazing and music. Tickets: $30, Friends of Rites of Spring Music and Custer Institute; $45, general audience. Registration: ritesmusic.org.

Theater

May 15-June 1, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays: North Fork Community Theatre’s production of ‘The Wizard of Oz,’ 12700 Old Sound Avenue, Mattituck. Thursday, Friday, Saturday: 7:30 p.m.; Sunday: 2:30 p.m. Tickets: $33, main seating and partial view seating; $28, pole view seating. Information: nfct.com.

The natural world

Friday, May 23, 8-9:30 a.m.: Friday Morning Birders at Broad Cove Preserve, 764 Hubbard Avenue, Aquebogue. Looking for migratory birds passing through, such as warblers, eastern kingbirds, barn swallows and more. Registration: northforkaudubon.org.

Saturday, May 24, 9-11:30 a.m.: Peak Migration Season Bird Walk at Hallock State Park Preserve. Bring binoculars and wear tick repellent. Free. Registration: parks.ny.gov.

Ongoing events

Tuesdays, noon-3:30 p.m.: Bingo at Southold American Legion, 51655 Main Road. 631-765-2276.

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: North Shore United Methodist Thrift Store, 260 Route 25A, Wading River. Bargains galore. Information: 631-929-6075.

Friday mornings 10 a.m.-noon: The Riverhead/Jamesport Homemakers meet at the George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport. Knit, crochet and sew for charity. New members welcome. Information: 631-765-1768.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Orient Congregational Church Thrift Shop, 23045 Main Road, Orient. Clothes, jewelry, furnishings and more. Donations accepted. Information: 631-323-2665.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Tickets: $10, adults; free, children and K-12 students. Email to arrange tours Monday through Friday. Information: [email protected].

Last Monday of every month, 7 p.m.: USCG Auxillary Flotilla 18-08 meeting, Southold Town recreation center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Information and registration: [email protected].

Fourth Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m.: Well Spoken Writers Club holds Open Mic for Writers at Mugs on Main, 33 Main St., Riverhead. Information: email [email protected].

Fridays through May, 8-9 a.m.: Birding with Ben Bolduc at Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Avenue, Mattituck. Tickets: $15, nonmember; $13, member. Registration: landcraftgardenfoundation.org.

Fridays and Saturdays: Docent-led tours at 10:30 a.m., self-guided tours from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Avenue, Mattituck. Tickets: $20, adults; $17, seniors and students; $5, age 12 and under; free, members and children under 2. Information: landcraftgardenfoundation.org.

Exhibitions

Through June 22: ‘Arborescent III,’ an exhibit celebrating trees by regional and national artists, at Alex Ferrone Gallery, 25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. Photography, painting, mixed media and printmaking. Saturday, April 26 reception postponed for a later date. Information: alexferronegallery.com.

Through May: Art show featuring work by Marta Baumiller at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Solo exhibition of mixed media pieces. Show open Monday-Friday from 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday from 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday 1-5 p.m. Free.

Through May: “Art Renderings of a Southold Senior” by Thomas Doolan, in the Lucy Hallock Folk room at Southold Free Library. Monday-Friday, during regular library hours. Free. All are invited to the artist’s reception Saturday, May 10, from 2-4 p.m.

Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: ‘Striking a Chord: Suffolk County’s Early Music Identity’ at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Examples of early instruments, early composers, immigration influence and recording technology advancements. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Fridays, Sundays: 2-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Red Barn Exhibition, Oysterponds Historical Society campus, 1555 Village Lane, Orient. Pictures, tools, and equipment of farming, fishing, winter activities and early transportation. Opening Saturday, May 24. Tickets: free, OHS members; $10, non-member adults.

At the libraries

Our local libraries host a variety of events for all ages. For calendars and more information:

Riverhead Free Library , 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org.

, 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org. Mattituck-Laurel Library , 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

, 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org. Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library , 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org.

, 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org. Southold Free Library , 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org.

, 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org. Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport, 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org.

