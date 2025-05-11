Editorial: The month of hope

“May is the month of expectations, the month of wishes, the month of hope.” Though not found in any of her writings, that quote is commonly attributed to 19th-century English novelist Emily Bronte, and it serves as reminder of the myriad wonders of an emerging spring.

But it can also serve as a reminder that May is Mental Health Awareness month, an annual observance that was launched in 1949 to “highlight the importance of mental wellbeing, educate the public, reduce stigma and promote support for those affected by mental health conditions.” Scores of local schools, businesses and nonprofits participate every year, hosting events and fundraisers, and supporting awareness campaigns to ensure that those affected get the services they need.

Last week, area access to those vital services got a big boost as Northwell Health marked the grand opening of its Behavioral Health Wellness Center on East Main Street in Riverhead. Starting June 1, the new center, which has been in the works for four years, will offer a full spectrum of care — including individual and family therapy, group therapy and medication management — for patients ages 5 to 21.

At the ceremony, Michael Scarpelli, president of South Oaks and Zucker Hills hospitals, described the need for these services on the East End as “urgent.”

Roughly one in five children and teens suffers from an emotional or behavioral disorder, Mr. Scarpelli said. These disorders include struggles with depression, anxiety, social avoidance, bullying and post-traumatic stress disorder.

He also emphasized that a significant percentage of youth contemplate suicide — the second leading cause of death among children and young adults ages 10 to 24, according to the Children’s Hospital Association.

There’s also a lot of area support on the grass-roots level. As we reported last week, Southold High School senior Luca Sirico is installing suicide prevention awareness signs, in partnership with local charity Ryan’s Team and the Southold Town Police Benevolent Association, throughout the area as part of his Eagle Scout project.

“Hope has a new number,” the dark blue metal signs read, urging those in need to call the national suicide and crisis hotline number, 988. The signs will be installed at select locations from Mattituck to Orient Point.

Ryan’s Team was formed by Katie Oliver after her brother, 16-yearold Ryan Oliver, died in January 2021. The organization promotes awareness around mental health issues.

Michael Oliver, Ryan’s father, said he thought the sign project was “fantastic” when he heard about it. “It’s refreshing and reassuring that kids out there are starting to talk about it. The stigma is starting to fade away, and it’s becoming more commonplace to talk about positive mental health,” he said. “Our goal is to save as many people as possible.”

Engaging in open, honest dialogue about these difficult issues is perhaps the most important way for all of us to do our part to help others.

“One of the biggest things that we have to combat, regardless of putting up these locations, is the stigma associated with receiving care,” Mr. Scarpelli said. “It is getting better, but we still have a long way to go.”

Here’s hoping we get there.