Erica Steindl named the new executive director of CAST 

Erica Steindl will now lead CAST as its new executive director. Ms Steindl has been a key member of the CAST team since 2020, previously leading CAST’s Education & Outreach efforts (Courtesy photo).

The Center for Advocacy, Support and Transformation (CAST) has picked longtime member Erica Steindl to lead the organization as its new executive director.

Ms. Steindl, who has been a key member of the organization since 2020, has served as interim executive director for the last six months and previously lead CAST’s Education & Outreach efforts.

Over the last five years, she has helped develop and expand education programs for children and adults, including the North Fork ParentChild+ Program, a parent support and school readiness program for at-risk families. She also oversaw the North Fork Culinary Program for youth and adults, which teaches workplace communication and resume writing in addition to culinary skills.

Additionally, she taught in the English as a New Language and citizenship program and managed CAST’s dynamic arts and culture offerings, including programs such as dance, sculpture, photography, music and jewelry-making for youths and adults.

With over two decades of teaching experience, bilingual fluency in English and Spanish, and a strong connection to the North Fork she has always called home, Ms. Steindl said she felt she will be able to continue to put these experiences “to good use” in this position.

“It’s just a genuine honor to officially step into this role,” Ms. Steindl said. “I’m really excited to build on the really strong foundation that CAST has developed over the last six decades.”

Ms. Steindl supersedes Cathy Demeroto, who announced in September last year that she would stepping down as executive director after seven years. After some time away from leading the nonprofit, CAST also revealed Ms. Demeroto will continue her work at CAST as its chief advancement officer.

“Erica has the heart, experience, and leadership to guide CAST through its next chapter,” said Ms. Demeroto in a statement. “She has already demonstrated her ability to respond to the urgent needs of the community with creativity and compassion. I look forward to working alongside her in her new role and supporting CAST’s continued growth and impact.”

Recognized as The Suffolk Times 2022 Person of the Year, Ms. Steindl has created innovative programs for both children and adults in the North Fork community, and has a deep understanding of the region’s ever-changing needs.

As CAST celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, Ms. Steindl said she hopes to continue to expand the organization’s impact and help it grow. In terms of future initiatives, she said there has been progress in CAST’s expansion of its workforce development services, and the group is alway striving to strengthen its food relief program.

“CAST has long been a constant in the lives of North Fork residents—especially in times of change and challenge,” she said in a statement. “As we navigate complex issues like food insecurity, affordable housing, and economic hardship, I am committed to ensuring CAST remains a strong, compassionate, and adaptable support system for our neighbors.”