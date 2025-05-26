USCG Auxiliary Southold Flotilla celebrated National Safe Boating Week in Greenport

USCG Auxiliary Southold Flotilla hosted a Safe Boating demonstration day in Greenport. (Credit: Jeremy Garreston)

The USCG Auxiliary Southold Flotilla hosted a safe boating event Saturday, May 17, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mitchell Park in Greenport in honor of National Safe Boating Week.

Photos by Jeremy Garretson

1 | 13 Previous Arrow Next Arrow USCG Auxiliary Southold Flotilla hosted a Safe Boating demonstration day in Greenport. (Credit: Jeremy Garreston)

The opening ceremony at noon featured a flag presentation, local dignitaries and a USCG trumpeter. Learning activities for all ages held throughout the day included boating safety, equipment, on-water, rope-tying and navigation demonstrations, among many others. The USCG Auxiliary also offered free vessel safety checks to those who made reservations for them. There was also maritime-themed live music, historical seafarer tunes and sea shanty sing-alongs.