ArtBeat: We Are Multitudes: Portraits of LGBTQ Community

Greenport’s Floyd Memorial Library kicks off Pride Weekend Friday, June 20, with ‘We Are Multitudes: Portraits of LGBTQ Community,’ an exhibit of work by photographer and educator Joyce Culver of Greenport. Comprising more than 50 photographs dating from the late 1970s to the present, the show captures the dynamics of gay and lesbian couples’ relationships; the color and joy of gay pride events; and glimpses of Ms. Culver’s own personal journey and coming out experience.

An opening reception will be held at the library Friday, June 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. The show runs through Aug. 3.

Artist's reception for an exhibit of work by photographer and educator Joyce Culver of Greenport is scheduled for Friday, June 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Floyd Memorial Library. (Credit: courtesy photo)

