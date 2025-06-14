Blotter: Unconscious biker found in roadway at midnight

The following incidents were documented from June 3 to June 8:

Police responded Saturday, June 7, just after midnight, to a call about an unconscious woman lying in the roadway in the area of Albertson Lane in Greenport. Upon arrival, they found a 34-year-old Southold woman who was conscious but seemed confused. She had been riding an electric bicycle without a helmet and told police she was not hit by a vehicle but could not completely recall how she fell. Her injuries included superficial lacerations on her hands, arms and face; bleeding from her head; and severe pain.She was transported to a hospital by the Greenport Fire Department and then transferred elsewhere, due to the extent of her injuries.

An arrest for alleged criminal harassment occurred June 7 at about 7:30 a.m. when police responded to a Greenport address where a tenant complained that the owner of the premises had kicked down the door to his rented room. The tenant stated that the owner, Matthew Gomez of Greenport, 23, began to scream and curse when they did not respond to his knocking and eventually kicked in the door, causing minor injury to the tenant’s arm. The tenant wished to press charges against Mr. Gomez, who was arrested, transported to police headquarters for processing and released on an appearance ticket.

On Friday, June 6, employees of Strong’s Marina in Mattituck called police to report a partially sunken vessel at a community dock in the area of Old Salt Road. The owner, of Coram, was contacted and indicated that Sea Tow had been notified.

On Thursday, June 5, police responded to a Suffolk Security CO alarm activation from a Greenport Village address. Upon arrival, officers found that the alarm had been tripped by a large volume if burning incense.

A Greenport resident called police June 6 to report a man laying on the porch of his residence. Responding officers found Michael Raxon of Shelter Island Heights, 20, at the location and, at the request of the resident, arrested him for alleged criminal trespass.

On June 5, officer responded to Mitchell Park in Greenport on a report of a man attempting to expose himself to a woman and her children. The woman was interviewed, stating that the subject approached and began to unbutton his pants, then turned around and pulled them down. She could not confirm if he was, in fact, exposed, as she was attempting to remove her children from the area, and he walked away after the incident. However, the suspect returned to the park while officers were present, He claimed he had not exposed himself and asked officers to assist him in returning to Guatemala. Officers transported him to the Guatemalan Consulate in Riverhead.

A Cutchogue business owner called police Wednesday, June 4, to report the theft of 10 large urns valued at approximately $1,000 from outside his establishment. Police found that the security cameras had not been functioning at the time of the incident and advised the owner to have them repaired.

On June 3, police received an anonymous report of a possibly intoxicated woman yelling racial slurs at a group of Hispanic men on Adams Street in Greenport. The person called again to add that the woman had begun yelling she was going to stab someone. Police arrived and advised the woman, Latricia Lawrence of Greenport, 46, to stop yelling and using obscene language. When she continued, she was placed under arrest for alleged disorderly conduct, taken to police headquarters, and held there until her blood alcohol content level allowed her to be released on an appearance ticket.

On June 8, an officer on duty observed a black Subaru traveling westbound at high speed on Route 48 in Cutchogue, clocking it at 92 mph. He caught up with the car at Alvahs Lane and conducted a traffic stop. The office reported detecting the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the vehicle that persisted after the driver, Dana Barclay of Mineola, 33, exited. She performed poorly on field sobriety tests, was placed under arrest for alleged driving while intoxicated and taken to police headquarters.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.