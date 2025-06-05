Community Calendar of Events: June 5, 2025

All ages

Friday, June 6, 9:30 a.m.: Say NO to Drugs March led by NHL All Star Kyle Palmieri of the N.Y. Islanders, starting in front of Pulaski Street School. Brief ceremony on school steps after march; followed by picnic lunch couresy of Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #1742. Free.

Friday, June 6, and Saturday, June 7, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.: Annual Book Sale, Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Gently used books, games, puzzles and more. Bargain bag sale starts Saturday, 1 p.m. Volunteers needed for the sale; sign up at the library in advance.

Fairs and festivals

Saturday, June 7, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.: Antiques, Fine Art and Crafts Fair, grounds of the Old Town Arts and Crafts Guild, 28265 Main Road, Cutchogue. Antiques, collectibles, paintings, fiber arts, photography, woodwork, jewelry and more.. Rain date: Sunday, June 8. Information: oldtownartsguild.org.

Fundraisers

Saturday, June 7, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.: Troop 51-Greenport yard sale fundraiser, Holy Trinity Church, 768 Main St., Greenport. Furniture, books, trinkets, toys and more. Profits help support Boy Scouts’ summer camp. Rain date: Saturday, June 14. No early birds please!

Saturday, June 7, noon: Dylan Newman Forever 5 chinese auction and softball tournament, Cochran Park, Peconic Lane, Peconic. Raffle ticket sales start at noon; drawing at 5 p.m. Burgers, hot dogs, chips, cold drinks, baked goods. Portion of proceeds to benefit family of Marta Thomas.

Saturday, June 7, 5 p.m.: Fundraiser for Back to the Bays, a Cornell Cooperative Extension Marine Program, at Borghese Vineyard, 17150 Middle Road, Cutchogue. Release of 2024 vintage of rosé, proceeds benefitting Back to the Bays program. Additional book signing with author and illustrator of new “Long Island Coastal + Marine Field Guide.” Free admission. Register: backtothebays.org.

Saturday, June 7, 5:15 p.m.: NoFo Dance 2025 Competition Showcase, Southold Junior/Senior High School. Team’s last performance before competing at World’s Finals in Hershy, Pa. Proceeds support competition team. Show tickets: $20; 50-50 raffle tickets: $10.

Thursday, June 12, 6-9 p.m.: Music, Vines and Paws 2025 hosted by North Fork Animal Welfare League at Bedell Cellars, 36225 Main Road, Cutchogue. Music by Who Are Those Guys. Tickets $35; includes admission, live music and noshes. Bedell wines, Nice Buns sliders available for purchase. Registration: northforkanimalwelfareleague.org.

Saturday, June 14, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.: “Treasure-hunting” at Hallockville’s Barn Sale, at the Homestead Barn, Hallockville Museum Farm. Antiques, home goods, tools, books, vintage treasures and more. All proceeds support Hallockville’s educational programs and historic preservation efforts.

Wednesday, June 18, 5:30-6:30 p.m.: East End Lions Takeout Dinner, pickup at Ammirati’s of Love Lane. Call ahead for dinners of penne alla vodka ($20) or chicken parmesan ($25); includes salad, bread, dessert. Proceeds go to Guide Dog Foundation, Canine Companions and American Vet Dogs. Contact: 516-313-9041.

Lectures

Saturday, June 7, 3-5:30 p.m.: Bird Song Project: Landscaping for the Birds, featuring ecologist Doug Tallamy, Poquatuck Hall, 1160 Skippers Lane, Orient. Piano performance at 3 p.m. by Lea Kendall. 4 p.m. lecture start. Limited seating. Tickets $20: northforkaudubon.org.

Sunday, June 8, 2 p.m.: “Slavery on the North Fork,” with speakers Amy Folk, Steve Wick, Richard Wines and Sandi Bewster-Walker, New Egypt Schoolhouse on the grounds of Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society, 18200 Main Road, Mattituck. Free. Information: [email protected].

Local history

Friday, June 6, 9:30-11:30 a.m.: Student-led historical walking tour of Southold, starting at Southold Elementary School, ending at Southold Historical Museum’s Maple Lane campus. Fourth-grade Southold students to take turns guiding visitors through 14 landmark locations. Free.

Saturday, June 7, 11 a.m.: ‘Ancient Artifacts of Eastern Long Island’ talk by Dr. Lucinda Hemmick and Ephraim Horowitz, Old Point Schoolhouse, 1555 Village Lane, Orient. Technology of hunting weapons, artifacts, maps, slides, LiDAR images, paintings and images. Participants encouraged to bring artifacts for help in identification. Free.

Meetings

Thursday, June 5, 6:30-8:30 p.m.: Town of Southold Zoning Update Forum to review and discuss the Southold Proposed New Zoning Code and Map, with a focus on the hamlet of Cutchogue, at Peconic Community School, 27685 Main Road, Cutchogue.

Saturday, June 7, 9-11 a.m.: Town of Southold Zoning Update Forum to review and discuss the Southold Proposed New Zoning Code and Map, with a focus on the hamlet of East Marion, at East Marion Fire Department, 9245 Main Road, East Marion.

Sunday, June 8, 2 p.m.: ‘Buried in the Rubble,’ part of American Legion Post 803’s lecture series, 51655 Main Road, Southold. FDNY Lt. Joseph Torrillo’s account and survival after being buried alive on 9-11. In support of PTSD awareness. Free. Donations accepted. Information: [email protected].

Monday, June 9, 6:30-8:30 p.m.: Town of Southold Zoning Update Forum to review and discuss the Southold Proposed New Zoning Code and Map, with a focus on the hamlets of Mattituck and Laurel, at Veterans Beach, 11280 Peconic Bay Blvd., Mattituck.

Music

Saturday, June 7, 5 p.m.: ‘The Nightingale Sings,’ with the Long Island Baroque Ensemble and the ALBA Consort, Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 768 Main St., Greenport. Medieval, renaissance and baroque music; “Four Persian Mystic Poems” by Reza Vali. Free. Donations accepted. Information: libaroque.org.

Sunday, June 8, 5 p.m.: ‘Fisherman Songs’ by composer Mark Gustavson, featuring baritone Christopher Herbert and pianist Timothy Long, Poquatuck Hall. Tickets: $45, general audience; $30, members of Poquatuck Hall and Friends of Rites of Spring Music Festival. Information: ritesmusic.org.

Monday, June 16, 7:30 p.m.: ‘Music Celebrating the North Fork,’ featuring the Long Island Concert Orchestra, The Suffolk, 118 East Main St., Riverhead. Music by Mozart, Copland and more. Tickets: $45 to $79, general admission; purchase at thesuffolk.org.

The natural world

Saturday, June 7, 10 a.m.: Medicinal Plants Walking Tour led by certified nutritional counselor Toni Kaste, Hallockville Museum Farm. What some call weeds might actually be hidden and beneficial treasures; visit farm’s herb gardens. Tickets: free, members; $10, general admission. Registration required: hallockville.org.

Tuesday, June 17, 8-10 a.m.: Tuesdays with Tom, Narrow River Road, Orient. Bird watching. Meet at Inlet Pond Park in Greenport to carpool ay 7:45 a.m., or meet at parking lot on Narrow River Road at 8 a.m. Registration required: northforkaudubon.org.

Theater

Saturday, June 7, 6-9 p.m.: Broadway By the Barn Gala hosted by North Fork Community Theatre, Hallockville Museum Farm, Riverhead. Dinner, ice cream, wine, beer, raffles, auctions and live Broadway-style performances by The Second Hands and members of the NFCT. Tickets: $205, Sparkling Sponsor; $155, Regular; $53, Under 25. Registration: nfct.com.

Ongoing events

Tuesdays, noon-3:30 p.m.: Bingo at Southold American Legion, 51655 Main Road. 631-765-2276.

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: North Shore United Methodist Thrift Store, 260 Route 25A, Wading River. Bargains galore. Information: 631-929-6075.

Friday mornings 10 a.m.-noon: The Riverhead/Jamesport Homemakers meet at the George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport. Knit, crochet and sew for charity. New members welcome. Information: 631-765-1768.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Orient Congregational Church Thrift Shop, 23045 Main Road, Orient. Clothes, jewelry, furnishings and more. Donations accepted. Information: 631-323-2665.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Tickets: $10, adults; free, children and K-12 students. Email to arrange tours Monday through Friday. Information: [email protected].

Last Monday of every month, 7 p.m.: USCG Auxillary Flotilla 18-08 meeting, Southold Town recreation center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Information and registration: [email protected].

Fourth Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m.: Well Spoken Writers Club holds Open Mic for Writers at Mugs on Main, 33 Main St., Riverhead. Information: email [email protected].

Fridays and Saturdays: Docent-led tours at 10:30 a.m., self-guided tours from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Avenue, Mattituck. Tickets: $20, adults; $17, seniors and students; $5, age 12 and under; free, members and children under 2. Information: landcraftgardenfoundation.org.

Exhibitions

Saturday, June 14, 1-4 p.m.: ‘The Fabric of Time’ exhibit sponsored by the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Council and Museums, Cutchogue Village Green. Commemorates quilt collection in the Wickham House and donation of colonial era barn loom in the Red Barn. Rain date June 15. Free.

Through June 22: ‘Arborescent III,’ an exhibit celebrating trees by regional and national artists, at Alex Ferrone Gallery, 25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. Photography, painting, mixed media and printmaking. Information: alexferronegallery.com.

Through July: ‘Through My Lens,’ the photography of Lily Burke, in the Lucy Hallock Folk Room at Southold Free Library. Monday–Friday, 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday, 4-6 p.m. Artist’s reception Friday, June 6, 4-6 p.m. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Through November, 1-4 p.m.: ‘150 Years of Jewish Community on Long Island,’ the Weathervane Gallery at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Historic Torahs, books, documents and artifacts collected around Long Island. Opening reception Sunday, June 8, noon; light refreshments served; free, RSVP to 631-727-2881.

Saturdays, Sundays through mid-September, 1-4 p.m.: ‘Let’s Set Sail’ seasonal exhibit exploring the history of sailing and the Southold Yacht Club, Southold Historical Museum’s Maple Lane campus, 55300 Main Road. Tickets: $5, per person; $10, per family. Information: southoldhistorical.org.

Saturdays, Sundays through mid-September, 1-4 p.m.: ‘Going Places’ seasonal exhibit exploring the history of ferries that cruised Long Island Sound, Nautical Miseum at Horton Point Lighthouse, 3575 Lighthouse Road, Southold. Tickets: $5, per person; $10, per family. Information: southoldhistorical.org.

Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: ‘Striking a Chord: Suffolk County’s Early Music Identity’ at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Examples of early instruments, early composers, immigration influence and recording technology advancements. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Fridays, Sundays: 2-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Red Barn Exhibition, Oysterponds Historical Society campus, 1555 Village Lane, Orient. Pictures, tools, and equipment of farming, fishing, winter activities and early transportation. Tickets: free, OHS members; $10, non-member adults.

At the libraries

Our local libraries host a variety of events for all ages. For calendars and more information:

Riverhead Free Library , 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org.

, 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org. Mattituck-Laurel Library , 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

, 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org. Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library , 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org.

, 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org. Southold Free Library , 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org.

, 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org. Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport, 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org.

