Dr. Lloyd Simon retires from SBELIH after over 40 years

Dr. Lloyd Simon is retiring from Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital after nearly 40 years of service (Courtesy photo).

Dr. Lloyd Simon, Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital‘s longtime senior vice president of medical affairs and chief medical officer, is retiring at the end of the month after more than 40 years of medical service to the hospital and East End community.

Known for wearing many hats in the profession, the well-respected physician opened his private practice in Southold in 1983, around the same time he began his ongoing association with what was then known as Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport, before it become part of the Stony Brook Medicine network.

In 1989, the hospital put out a call for doctors to help work in its new addiction treatment program, and Dr. Simon didn’t hesitate to leap at the new opportunity. When he retired from his practice in 2021, the arrangement allowed him to devote more time to the hospital.

With a specialization and passion for addiction treatment, Dr. Simon took helm of the hospital’s substance addiction program, Quannacut, as its medical director. He also devoted time to being a clinical assistant professor in medicine for Stony Brook Medicine.

“Working at SBELIH has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life,” said Dr. Simon in a statement. “I’ve had the privilege of collaborating with extraordinary professionals and serving a community I deeply respect. I leave knowing the hospital is in excellent hands and poised for continued success.”

During his tenure, Dr. Simon became a “cornerstone of SBELIH’s medical staff,” hospital officials said in the retirement news release. He played a crucial role in transforming and advancing the hospital’s clinical programs — specifically in behavioral health, emergency medicine, quality improvement, and aided in the groundwork for SBELIH’s efforts to become a designed Primary Stroke Center.

“Dr. Simon has dedicated his career to ensuring our patients receive safe, compassionate, and high-quality care,” Paul Connor, chief administrative officer at SBELIH, said. “His steady leadership and unwavering commitment have left a lasting impact on our hospital, staff, and the community we serve.”

Throughout his decades of service, Dr. Simon earned widespread recognition from his patients and peers. His consistent inclusion in the Castle Connolly Top Doctors rankings reflected his clinical expertise, thoughtful communication and longstanding commitment to individualized patient care.

SBELIH staff and colleagues will celebrate Dr. Simon’s retirement and honor his service in a private celebration at the end of the month.

“Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital extends heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Simon for his years of service, leadership, and dedication to advancing healthcare on the North Fork and Shelter Island,” said Mr. Connor.