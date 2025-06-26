Graduation 2025: Hats off to Greenport High School graduates

Another successful class graduates from Greenport High School. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

Portraits of Achievement

Daniel Rivas – Valedictorian GPA: 102.7 (weighted) College: Johns Hopkins University Major: Biology Daniel has demonstrated an unwavering dedication to academic excellence and leadership. He is vice president of the DECA club, and president of the Drama Club and the A Cappella Group.

He is an accomplished musician — having participated in NYSSMA and NYSCAME — and a proud member of the National Honor Society. In addition to his academic and artistic achievements, Daniel is a lieutenant commander in the NJROTC and attended the Leadership Academy in the summer of his junior year. He was honored as a Rotary Student of the Month and chosen to represent Greenport School at New York Boys State, where he distinguished himself by placing second in the race for governor. Daniel competed in baseball, basketball and soccer at the varsity level, and also led both the soccer and baseball teams as captain during his senior year. He tutors fellow students in math and works during the summer at the antique carousel and Latham Farms.

In his coming college years, Daniel will pursue the pre-med track, with aspirations to become a professional sports medicine physician. “I am most grateful to my parents,” he said. “They have taught me that with hard work and dedication, I can achieve great things in life; I just have to set my mind to it.”

John McInnis – Salutatorian GPA: 101.03 (weighted) College: Wesleyan University Major: Electrical engineering John is poised to embark on a journey toward a degree in electrical engineering, merging his passion for technology with a drive for innovation.

As editor-in-chief of the school newspaper, “The Quill,” John has demonstrated his writing and editing prowess while overseeing the publication process. His commitment to community engagement is evident through his work in building websites for local nonprofit organizations and spearheading the creation of an Augmented Reality Sandbox for the East End Seaport Museum. Additionally, he has participated in the Rotary Youth Leadership Association both as a student and a mentor.

Musically talented, John plays baritone saxophone in multiple ensembles, including the Honors Band, Pit Band, and Concert Band, and he is showcasing his theatrical skills as Lord Farquaad in “Shrek the Musical.” John looks forward to continuing to use his diverse skills and insatiable curiosity as he pursues his education; he’s “most looking forward to meeting all sorts of people from all over the world. I’ve always loved making connections with people, and I’m excited to join an incredible community.”

Greenport Awards and Honors

(Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

John Agosta – The Cindy Goldsmith Agosta Memorial Scholarships, East Marion Fire Dept./Ladies Auxiliary, Greenport Teachers’ Association Scholarships, Rosemarie Heaney Baker Memorial Scholarship, Narrow River Marina Scholarships for Military Recognition, Oysterponds Rod & Gun Club in Memory of Robert Christensen.

Gabriel Alvizures – East End Lions Club Scholarships, Greenport French Awards, Greenport Teachers’ Association Scholarships, Scholarship in Memory of Donald E. Bondarchuk II from The B. Timothy, Shawn T., and Kerry P. Heaney Memorial Family Scholarships, Oysterponds Rod & Gun Club in Memory of Robert Christensen, Louise Schmidt Seaver Scholarship, Rabbi Charles Simon Family Fund Scholarship, The Staples Family Memorial Scholarship, Times Review Newspapers Corp. Journalism Award.

Jocelyn Amaya Molina – St. Peter’s Lutheran Church Scholarships.

Rocio Azama – Greenport French Awards, Greenport PTO Scholarships, Greenport Teachers’ Association Scholarships, Mattituck Lions Club, Scholarship In Memory of Donald E. Bondarchuk from The B. Timothy, Shawn T., and Kerry P. Heaney Memorial Family Scholarships, Peconic Landing “Lifetime of Learning Council” Scholarships.

Madison Baer – The Cindy Goldsmith Agosta Memorial Scholarships, Matthew Dibble Memorial Scholarships, Mattituck Lions Club, Munistat Services Inc. Scholarship, Scholarship In Memory of Gayle Wilburn Bealer from The B. Timothy, Shawn T., and Kerry P. Heaney Memorial Family Scholarships.

Semar Bell – The Clinton Memorial African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, The Rabbi Charles Simon Family Fund Scholarship.

Hunter Bouyer – East Marion/Orient Homemakers-Winnie Knoblach Memorial Award, Greenport French Awards, Oysterponds PTA Annual Scholarship, Oysterponds School Scholarship, Congregation Tifereth Israel Synagogue.

Angelina Brice – Greenport Rotary Scholarships Ed Copin Award for Vocational/Technology.

Deanna Brice – Friends of Floyd Memorial Library Scholarship, Women’s Club of Riverhead Scholarship.

Taiquan Brumsey – The B. Timothy, Shawn T., and Kerry P. Heaney Memorial Family Scholarships, The Donald Wachtel Memorial Scholarships

Jaquelin Chapeton – The Cindy Goldsmith Agosta Memorial Scholarships, Stefney Berdinka Achievement Award, Dylan Newman Forever 5 Scholarships, Greenport Teachers’ Association Scholarships, Southold Town PBA Scholarships.

Alessandra DeLaNoval – Dylan Newman Forever 5 Scholarships, Justin R. Flynn Memorial Scholarship, Glory Going Green Inc. Scholarships, Greenport PTO Scholarships, Greenport Teachers’ Association Scholarships, Robert Howard Memorial Scholarship, Mattituck Lions Club, The B. Timothy, Shawn T., and Kerry P. Heaney Memorial Family Scholarships in Academics, Louise Schmidt Seaver Scholarship.

Vaughn Edwards – Greenport Teachers’ Association Scholarships, Lloyd Kalin Jr. Memorial Scholarship, Mattituck Lions Club, Helen A. Heaney and John R. Heaney Memorial Scholarship.

Noah Ganguzza – Greenport Fire Department, Greenport Fire Dept. Standard Hose Co. 4.

Dhalia Granados Carranza – Pauline Folsom Case Scholarships.

Mildre Granados Rodas – Glory Going Green Inc. Scholarships, St. Peter’s Lutheran Church Scholarships, SCOPE Scholarship-Greenport Schools, The Whittle Family Scholarship-Defying the Odds.

Brianna Grattan – The Cindy Goldsmith Agosta Memorial Scholarships, Glory Going Green Inc. Scholarships, Greenport Fire Department, Greenport Fire Dept. Standard Hose Co. 4, Greenport French Awards, Greenport Rotary Scholarships, Greenport Teachers’ Association Scholarships, The B. Timothy, Shawn T., and Kerry P. Heaney Memorial Scholarships, Mattituck Lions Club, Gordon David Miller Prize in History.

Madelyn Hansen – The Cindy Goldsmith Agosta Memorial Scholarships, Southold Town Republican Club Scholarship, Kassi Richel Lewis Yoskovich “Make a Difference” Memorial Scholarship.

Raelynn Hayes – Percy Douglass Memorial Scholarship, Greenport Shakespeare Club Award, The Jerry Tuthill Memorial Scholarships -Hospitality Award.

Grant Heiman – Pauline Folsom Case Scholarships, East End Counselors Award, Greenport CSEA Scholarships, Greenport Teachers’ Association Scholarships, The B. Timothy, Shawn T., and Kerry P. Heaney Memorial Scholarships, North Fork United Soccer Club, Oysterponds Rod & Gun Club in Memory of Matt Albino.

Yesenia Huertas Santos – Stefney Berdinka Achievement Award, Greenport Teachers’ Association Scholarships, Southold Town PBA Scholarships.

Brae Iglesias – Greenport Teachers’ Association Scholarships, Mattituck Lions Club, The B. Timothy, Shawn T., and Kerry P. Heaney Memorial Family Scholarships in Academics.

Jeremiah King Smith – The Clinton Memorial African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church.

Thomas Kruszeski – Helen A. Heaney and John R. Heaney Memorial Scholarship, Oysterponds Rod & Gun Club in Memory of Robert Christensen.

Maria Lopez Giron – Greenport Rotary Scholarships Ed Copin Award for Vocational/Technology, The B. Timothy, Shawn T., and Kerry P. Heaney Memorial Scholarships, Mattituck Lions Club.

Michael Lyburd Jr. – Greenport Teachers’ Association Scholarships, The Jean Wetmore Memorial – The Hardest Working Student Scholarship.

Kal-El Marine – Dylan Newman Forever 5 Scholarships, Greenport Rotary Scholarships, North Fork Breast Health Coalition, Congregation Tifereth Israel Synagogue.

Jaclyn Martocchia – The Cindy Goldsmith Agosta Memorial Scholarships, Friends of Floyd Memorial Library Scholarship, Glory Going Green Inc. Scholarships, Greenport Fire Department, Greenport Fire Dept. Standard Hose Co. 4, Greenport Rotary Scholarships, Greenport Teachers’ Association Scholarships, The B. Timothy, Shawn T., and Kerry P. Heaney Memorial Scholarships, Anne MacKay Scholarship-North Fork Women.

Luis Maye Masin – Pauline Folsom Case Scholarships, Greenport French Awards, The B. Timothy, Shawn T., and Kerry P. Heaney Memorial Scholarships, Mattituck Lions Club.

Zander Mazzaferro – The Cindy Goldsmith Agosta Memorial Scholarships, American Legion Burton Potter Post No.185 Greenport, Greenport Teachers’ Association Scholarships, Jeremy Hamilton Memorial Scholarships, The B. Timothy, Shawn T., and Kerry P. Heaney Memorial Scholarships, North Fork Breast Health Coalition, Richard Sycz Memorial Scholarship.

John McInnis – Greenport Band Award, Greenport Rotary Scholarships, Greenport Teachers’ Association Scholarships, North Fork Chamber of Commerce, Suffolk County Music Educators’ Association (SCMEA) Scholarship.

Kelis McKenzie – Albert A. Abersmith Memorial Scholarship, The Clinton Memorial African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church.

Nyah Medina – Glory Going Green Inc. Scholarships, Greenport Rotary Scholarships, Greenport Teachers’ Association Scholarships, The B. Timothy, Shawn T., and Kerry P. Heaney Memorial Scholarships, Mattituck Lions Club-Kaitlyn Doorhy Strawberry Queen Memorial Scholarship, Orient Fire Department, Oysterponds PTA Awards, Preferred Events, Oysterponds Rod & Gun Club in Memory of Robert Christensen, Southold Town PBA Scholarships, The Kathy Syron Memorial Scholarship, The Jerry Tuthill Memorial Scholarships – Criminal Justice Award.

Kevin Mena Vasquez – The Cindy Goldsmith Agosta Memorial Scholarships, Glory Going Green Inc. Scholarships, Peconic Landing “Lifetime of Learning Council” Scholarships.

Ewan Morrison – Pauline Folsom Case Scholarships, East End Lions Club Scholarships, Friends of Floyd Memorial Library Scholarship, Glory Going Green Inc. Scholarships, Greenport French Awards.

Olivia Nockelin – The Cindy Goldsmith Agosta Memorial Scholarships, Dylan Newman Forever 5 Scholarships, Greenport Rotary Scholarships, Greenport Teachers’ Association Scholarships, Narrow River Marina Scholarship, The Rabbi Charles Simon Family Fund Scholarship, The Kathy Syron Memorial Scholarship.

Jessica Palencia – Greenport French Awards.

De Shawn Pineda Solla – The Cindy Goldsmith Agosta Memorial Scholarships, American Legion Burton Potter Post No.185 Greenport.

Grace Prindle – Orient Fire Department.

Daniel Rivas – The Cindy Goldsmith Agosta Memorial Scholarships, American Legion Griswold-Terry-Glover Post No. 803 Southold, Matthew Dibble Memorial Scholarships, Glory Going Green Inc. Scholarships, Greenport Band Award, Greenport Fire Department, Greenport Rotary Scholarships, Greenport Teachers’ Association Scholarships, Mattituck Lions Club, The B. Timothy, Shawn T., and Kerry P. Heaney Memorial Family Scholarships in Academics, New York State Council of Administrators of Music Education (NYSCAME) Award, OLA of Eastern Long Island, Stony Brook ELIH Scholarship, Townsend Manor Inn Spanish Award.

Amy Rosales – Glory Going Green Inc. Scholarships, B. Timothy, Shawn T., and Kerry P. Heaney Memorial Scholarships, Mattituck Lions Club.

Gavin Sage – The Cindy Goldsmith Agosta Memorial Scholarships, Dylan Newman Forever 5 Scholarships, Greenport CSEA Scholarships, Greenport Teachers’ Association Scholarships, Jeremy Hamilton Memorial Scholarships, The B. Timothy, Shawn T., and Kerry P. Heaney Memorial Scholarships, Israel Family Scholarship, Oysterponds Rod & Gun Club in Memory of Robert Christensen, Donald Wachtel Memorial Scholarships, Bob and Lillian White Citizenship Award.

Leslie Santamaria – The B. Timothy, Shawn T., and Kerry P. Heaney Memorial Scholarships, Mattituck Lions Club, Suffolk Association of School Business Officials Scholarship (ASBO).

Nelson Shedrick – Cross Sound Ferry Services Inc. Scholarships, Glory Going Green Inc. Scholarships.

Samantha Silie – The Cindy Goldsmith Agosta Memorial Scholarships, Greenport Band Award, Narrow River Marina Scholarships for Military Recognition.

Sandy Silie – The Cindy Goldsmith Agosta Memorial Scholarships, Greenport Teachers’ Association Scholarships.

Jenna Smith – Anna Cisterino and Bernice Leggette Education Fund Scholarship, East End Lions Club Scholarships, Greenport Teachers’ Association Scholarships, The B. Timothy, Shawn T., and Kerry P. Heaney Memorial Scholarships, Mattituck Lions Club.

Kaitlin Sorocco – Greenport CSEA Scholarships.

Bryan Sosa Alvizures – Helen Chalmers Scholarship.

Luis Tapia Santos – Glory Going Green Inc. Scholarships, Greenport Fire Department, Greenport Rotary Scholarships, Greenport Teachers’ Association Scholarships, The B. Timothy, Shawn T., and Kerry P. Heaney Memorial Scholarships, Mattituck Lions Club, OLA of Eastern Long Island.

Matthew Versheck – The Whittle Family Scholarship-Defying the Odds.

Javon Walker – Greenport Teachers’ Association Scholarships, Suffolk Association of School Business Officials Scholarship (ASBO).

Abigail Whittington – Percy Douglass Memorial Scholarship, SCOPE Scholarships-Oysteponds Schools.

Cayden Wills – The Cindy Goldsmith Agosta Memorial Scholarships, Greenport Rifle Club, Greenport Rotary Scholarships, Greenport Teachers’ Association Scholarships, Mattituck Lions Club, The B. Timothy, Shawn T., and Kerry P. Heaney Memorial Family Scholarships in Academics, Scholarship for Academic Excellence from New York State, Oysterponds PTA Awards, Something Different Party Rentals, Oysterponds Rod & Gun Club in Memory of Robert Christensen, Oysterponds School Scholarship, Lee Ellen Young Memorial Scholarship.

Future Plans for Greenport Graduates

(Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

John Agosta – Enlist in Coast Guard; Ariana Alvarado – Employment; Gabriel Alvizures – New England Institute of Technology; Jocelyn Amaya Molina – Suffolk County Community College; Rocio Azama – Fordham University; Madison Baer – Fashion Institute of Technology; Semar Bell – SUNY/Oswego; Khandy Beza Garza – SCCC; Hunter Bouyer – St. John’s University; Angelina Brice – Johnson & Wales University, Providence; Deanna Brice – Johnson & Wales University, Providence.

Taiquan Brumsey – West Virginia University; Jaquelin Chapeton – SCCC; Kevin Coronado Magana – Employment; Lesli Cruz Hernandez – Employment; Alessandra DeLaNoval – Cawtaba College; Vaughn Edwards Jr. – Employment; Jennifer Fabian Santos – Stony Brook University; Noah Ganguzza – SUNY/Purchase; Dhalia Granados Carranza – Hofstra University; Mildre Granados Rodas – SCCC; Brianna Grattan – University of Oklahoma; Madelyn Hansen – University of Alabama; Raelynn Hayes – SCCC.

Grant Heiman – College of Charleston; Yesenia Huertas Santos – SCCC; Brae Iglesias – Northwestern University; Jeremiah King Smith – SCCC; Thomas Kruszeski – Employment; Ian Leon Giron – SCCC; Maria Lopez Giron – SCCC; Cristian Lopez Hernandez – Employment; Michael Lyburd Jr. – SUNY/Oswego; Kal-El Marine – Villanova University; Jaclyn Martocchia – St. John’s University.

Luis Maye Masin – New York Institute of Technology; Zander Mazzaferro – University at Albany; John McInnis – Wesleyan University; Kelis McKenzie – Castleton University; Nyah Medina – CUNY/John Jay; Kevin Mena Vasquez – SUNY/Farmingdale; Jose Molina Sanchez – Employment; Ewan Morrison – SCCC; Olivia Nockelin – SUNY/Geneseo; Jessica Palencia – SCCC; Sindy Perez Salazar – Employment; Darlin Pineda Guzman – Employment.

De Shawn Pineda Solla – Employment, electrical apprenticeship; Grace Prindle – SCCC; Daniel Rivas – Johns Hopkins University; Nicolas Rodas Monarca – Employment; Amy Rosales – SCCC; Gavin Sage – Providence College; Leslie Santamaria – SCCC; Nelson Shedrick – West Virginia University; Samantha Silie – Enlisted in Navy; Sandy Silie – SUNY/Cortland.

Jenna Smith –SCCC; Kaitlin Sorocco – Brookdale Community College; Bryan Sosa Alvizures – college in Spain; Luis Tapia Santos – SUNY/New Paltz; Zamarion Terry – Employment; Alan Uluan Lopez – Employment; Milton Veliz Lorenzana – Employment; Matthew Versheck – SCCC; Javon Walker – SCCC; Abigail Whittington – SUNY/Purchase; Cayden Wills – SUNY/Brockport.