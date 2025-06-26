Graduation 2025: Hats off to Mattituck-Cutchogue High School graduates

And the Tuckers are off into the world! (Credit: Daniel Franc)

Colin Fitzgerald – Valedictorian GPA: 100.47 (weighted) College: Dartmouth College Major: Economics Colin has distinguished himself through his dedication to both extracurricular and academic excellence.

He has served in several leadership roles throughout his high school career, including as Petty Officer First Class in NJROTC, vice president of the National Honor Society, co-president of Mock Trial, president of the DECA Club, president of the Interact Club and class president. Additional extracurriculars to which Colin has dedicated his time include competing on the Mathletics team, participating in Eagle Scouts and being a dedicated member of both the cross-country and lacrosse teams.

At Dartmouth College in New Hampshire, Colin plans to continue his academic and extracurricular diligence in his pursuit of a degree in economics. He said he “chose economics because I’m interested in how business and policy decisions get made.”

Georgia Buckley – Salutatorian GPA: 98.9 (weighted) College: University of Virginia Major: Biology Georgia has demonstrated remarkable leadership, talent and dedication during her time at Mattituck Junior-Senior High School.

She is an involved member of the Botany Club, serves on the executive board of the National Honor Society and is president of both the National Art Honor Society and the Art Portfolio Club. Georgia is an accomplished, standout athlete, acting as captain of both the varsity cross country team and varsity spring track team; likewise, she manages the girls varsity basketball team. Additionally, she was selected to participate in the prestigious American Legion Auxiliary Empire Girls State.

Having committed to the University of Virginia, Georgia plans continue her illustrious academic career by pursuing biology on a pre-med track. She said that her inspiration for choosing this area of study come from “my mother’s battle against Stage 4 breast cancer” and that, “with a strong knowledge of biology, I will be able to give back to the field of medicine that saved my mother’s life.”

Ezelnur Arklan – Friends of the Mattituck-Laurel Library Award, Mattituck High School SADD Club Officer Leadership Scholarship, Mental Health Student Leadership.

Julie Bodenstein – Mattituck Plumbing Scholarship in Honor of Harold & Ernest Wilsberg.

Georgia Buckley – Mattituck-Cutchogue Secondary PTSA, North Fork Breast Health Coalition, Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital Anthony Bennardo Memorial Scholarship, The Richard Zulewski Mattituck Student Award.

Aulis Carr-Smith – Mattituck High School SADD Club Officer Leadership Scholarship, Mattituck Lions Club Scholarship, Mental Health Student Leadership, Oysterponds Scholarship.

Dylan Cifarelli – North Fork Physical Therapy.

Riley Corrigan – Black Sheep Bagel Baking Scholarship, Kimberly Ann “Be the Difference” Memorial.

Allie Czujko – Mattituck Cutchogue Teachers Association Scholarship, Mattituck Fire Department Scholarship, Mattituck High School SADD Club Officer Leadership Scholarship, Mattituck Lions Club Scholarship, Mental Health Student Leadership.

Timothy DePaulis – Mattituck Cutchogue Teachers Association Scholarship, Mattituck High School – Best Buddies & Special Olympics, Mattituck Lions Club Scholarship, Southold Rotary – Walter Krupski Scholarship, Triple “C” Awards Program by NYS Attorney General.

Jillian Edgett – Cutchogue Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, Dylan Newman Forever 5.

James Felakos – Peter Rauseo Memorial Scholarship, Southold Town Police Benevolent Association Scholarship.

Alexandra Field – Mattituck Cutchogue Teachers Association Scholarship, NYS Education Department Academic Excellence Scholarships, Mattituck Lions Club Scholarship, Southold Town Democratic Committee Arthur Tillman Memorial Scholarship.

Colin Fitzgerald – Cindy Goldsmith Agosta Scholarship Fund, Cutchogue Fire Department Jason & Steven Cooper Memorial ROTC Scholarship, Griswold-Terry-Glover American Legion Post No. 803, Mattituck Cutchogue Teachers Association Scholarship, Mattituck High School SADD Club Service Scholarship, Mattituck Lions Club Scholarship, Mattituck Troop 39, Mattituck-Cutchogue Athletic Booster Club, Mattituck-Cutchogue Secondary PTSA, Mental Health Student Leadership, North Fork Environmental Council Howard Meinke Memorial Scholarship, NYS Education Department Academic Excellence Scholarships, Southold Rotary – Interact Scholarship, Southold Town Republicans, Student Council Leadership Scholarship, Triple “C” Awards Program by NYS Attorney General Ambassador.

Lucas Flint – East End Lions.

Tate Foster – Mattituck High School – Best Buddies & Special Olympics, Mattituck Lions Club Scholarship; Mattituck-Cutchogue All-Class Reunion Scholarship; Mattituck-Cutchogue Athletic Booster Club; MCoC Lennard Llewellyn Memorial; Twomey, Latham, Shea, Kelley, Dubin & Quartararo, LLP.

Justin Fox – Dr. Fred M. Carter II Memorial Soccer Scholarship, Friends of the Mattituck-Laurel Library, Mattituck-Cutchogue Athletic Booster Club, Mattituck-Cutchogue Secondary PTSA, North Fork Lacrosse Club Scholarship, Suffolk County Highway Superintendents’ Association.

Josiah Freeman – Mattituck High School – School Store Scholarship Memory Patricia Malave.

Skyy Gaimo – Suffolk Association of School Business Officials Scholarship.

Daniel Gamboa-Boutcher – Friends of the Mattituck-Laurel Library, Mattituck-Laurel Civic Association Community Service Scholarship.

Landon Goldsmith – Dylan Newman Forever 5, Mattituck Fire Department Auxiliary, Mattituck Fire Department Scholarship, Mattituck Lions Club Scholarship, Neefus-Stype Insurance Agency Business Scholarship.

Allison Grattan – Mattituck Fire Department Scholarship, Principal’s Award, St. Peter’s Award (St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Greenport).

Kyle Hanus – Cross Sound Ferry, Mattituck Fire Department Auxiliary, Mattituck Fire Department Scholarship, Southold Rotary – Vocational scholarship.

Summer Hinch – Chuck Adams Excellence in Journalism Scholarship, Mattituck Lions Club Scholarship, New York Blood Center Scholarship.

Rocco Horton – Cutchogue Fire Department Stanley Victoria – Wayne Glover Memorial Scholarship, Mattituck High School – Best Buddies & Special Olympics, NYS School Facilities Assn. Suffolk County Chapter.

Ella Inbar – Cutchogue Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, Mattituck Cutchogue Teachers Association Scholarship, Mattituck High School – Best Buddies & Special Olympics, Mattituck High School SADD Club Service Scholarship, Mattituck-Cutchogue Athletic Booster Club.

Peter Ixcotoyac-Krogulec – North Fork Community Theatre Scholarship, NYS Education Department Academic Excellence Scholarships, SCMEA Scholarship.

Mahnya Jimenez – Dr. Stanley P. Jones Memorial.

Michael Kennedy – Mattituck Lions Club Scholarship.

Matthew Lajda – North Fork Anglers.

Haley Lake – Mattituck-Cutchogue Secondary PTSA, MCOC College, North Fork Physical Therapy, Southold Town Police Benevolent Association Scholarship.

Rihanna Lutz – Ammirati’s.

Andrew McKenzie – Mindy Cooper.

Callie McLean – Mattituck Lions Club Scholarship, Mattituck-Cutchogue All-Class Reunion Scholarship, Triple “C” Awards Program by NYS Attorney General.

Declan Morris – Dylan Newman Forever 5, Kimberly Ann “Be the Difference” Memorial, Mattituck-Cutchogue Secondary PTSA, Southold Town Police Benevolent Association Scholarship.

Bridget Mulrain – Louise Seaver Schmidt Scholarship, Mindy Cooper.

Allison Murphy – Mattituck Plumbing Scholarship in Honor of Harold & Ernest Wilsberg.

Nyla Nieves – East End Counselors, Mattituck Cutchogue Teachers Association Scholarship, Mattituck High School – Best Buddies & Special Olympics, Mattituck High School SADD Club Officer Leadership Scholarship, Mattituck Lions Club Scholarship, Mental Health Student Leadership, North Fork Chamber of Commerce Scholarship, Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital Scholarship.

Rebecca Nyilas – Cutchogue Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, James R. Wells Sr. and James R. Wells Jr. Memorial Scholarship, Kaitlyn Doorhy Strawberry Queen Memorial Scholarship, NYSCAME Suffolk Chapter Senior Scholarship.

Christian Palencia – Ammirati’s and Ryan’s Team Scholarship.

Ivan Palianok – Mattituck Lions Club Scholarship.

Kaylee Paredes – LIMAGS Science Award 2025, Mattituck High School SADD Club Service Scholarship, Mattituck Lions Club Scholarship, Mental Health Student Leadership, North Fork Women for Women Anne MacKay Scholarship, Riverhead Garden Club.

Reese Pearsall – Cutchogue Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, Cutchogue Fire Department Stanley Victoria – Wayne Glover Memorial Scholarship, Mattituck Lions Club Scholarship, MCOC College, Principal’s Award.

Rosa Pinte – Mattituck High School SADD Club Service Scholarship, Mental Health Student Leadership, Southold Rotary – ELL Scholarship.

Fernanda Recinos – Mattituck-Cutchogue All-Class Reunion Scholarship.

Paige Rittberg – Ammirati’s, Mattituck Fire Department Auxiliary, Mattituck Fire Department Scholarship.

Matthew Rosato – Dylan Newman Forever 5, Mattituck Fire Department Auxiliary, Bobby Johnson Memorial Scholarship, Mattituck Cutchogue Teachers Association Scholarship, Mattituck Fire Department Scholarship, Mattituck High School – Best Buddies & Special Olympics, Mattituck-Laurel Civic Association Bill Lynch Memorial Scholarship, Mental Health Student Leadership, New York Blood Center Scholarship.

Alexandra Rychlik – Mattituck Lions Club Scholarship, NYS Education Department Academic Excellence Scholarships, SCALA Art Scholarship.

Jonas Schwartz – Mental Health Student Leadership.

Ethan Sciotto – St. Peter’s Award (St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Greenport).

Owen Searl – James D. and Mary Norris, Mattituck Cutchogue Teachers Association Scholarship, Mattituck Lions Club Scholarship, Mattituck-Laurel Civic Association Bill Lynch Memorial Scholarship, Southold Town Police Benevolent Association Scholarship.

Michael Sherman – Dylan Newman Forever 5, East End Lions, Friends of the Mattituck-Laurel Library, Mattituck Fire Department Auxiliary, Mattituck-Cutchogue Secondary PTSA.

Oliver Simoncic – The aMano Restaurant Scholarship.

Nikolas Stavrinos – Louise Seaver Schmidt Scholarship, Dana Raffe Memorial Scholarship.

Casey Szczotka – James D. and Mary Norris, Mattituck Cutchogue Teachers Association Scholarship, Mattituck Lions Club Scholarship, North Fork United Soccer Scholarship in Memory of Morgan West, Times Review Journalism Student of the Year Award.

Sean Szczotka – East End Lions, Mattituck Lions Club Scholarship.

Olivia Trant – Southold Rotary – Jere Jacobs Performing Arts Scholarship.

Ruby Villani – Cindy Goldsmith Agosta Scholarship Fund, Mattituck-Cutchogue Athletic Booster Club, Mattituck-Cutchogue Secondary PTSA, North Fork Lacrosse Club Scholarship.

Benjamin Voegel – Adams Family Business Award, DECA Scholarship, Mattituck Cutchogue Teachers Association Scholarship, Mattituck High School – Best Buddies & Special Olympics, SCOPE Member District Scholarship.

Charlotte Warren – Mental Health Student Leadership, NYS School Facilities Assn. Suffolk County Chapter.

Luke Weir – Cindy Goldsmith Agosta Scholarship Fund, Mattituck Cutchogue Teachers Association Scholarship, Mattituck Lions Club Scholarship, Southold Rotary Club Community Service Award, Stephen Stakey Memorial Scholarship.

Kevin Alvarado-Carillo – Stony Brook University; Hector Alvarez – Employment; Edwin Arias – Employment; Ezelnur Arklan – CUNY/Hunter College; Lizbeth Arriola – Employment; Julie Bodenstein – Apprenticeship Program; Georgia Buckley – University of Virginia, main campus; Michele Burns – Nassau Community College; Aulis Carr-Smith – McGill University; Nicholas Chew – Pennsylvania State University, main campus; Dylan Cifarelli – Wingate University; Ryan Condon – CUNY/John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

Riley Corrigan – The University of Tampa; Allie Czujko – University of South Carolina, Columbia; Julia Dechiaro – St. Joseph’s University, New York, Long Island campus; Timothy DePaulis – University of South Carolina, Columbia; Jillian Edgett – Sacred Heart University; Rudy Escobar – Employment; James Felakos – Northeastern University; Alexandria Field – CUNY/Hunter College; Colin Fitzgerald – Dartmouth College; Lucas Flint – Suffolk County Community College; Tate Foster – Apprenticeship Program in Architecture and Construction.

Justin Fox – Elizabethtown College; Josiah Freeman – Employment; Skyy Gaimo – SCCC; Daniel Gamboa-Boutcher – University of Vermont; Landon Goldsmith – University of Kentucky; Allison Grattan – DeSales University; David Gregorio – University of Hartford; Thomas Haack – Employment; Kyle Hanus – Florida Institute of Technology; Summer Hinch – Syracuse University.

Richard Horton – Air Force; Sadie Hudock – Molloy University; Ella Inbar – University of Florida; Peter Ixcotoyac-Krogulec – University at Buffalo; Mahnya Jimenez – St. John’s University-New York; Hannah Johnson – Wingate University; Emma Julian – SCCC; James Julian – SCCC; James Jurik – University at Albany, SUNY; Michael Kennedy – SCCC; Brett Kiely – St. John’s University-New York; Matthew Lajda – Employment.

Haley Lake – SUNY/Brockport; Rhianna Lutz – University of South Carolina, Columbia.; Josselyn Martinez Torres – Employment; Andre McKenzie – Emerson College; Callie McLean – Pennsylvania State University, main campus; Declan Morris – Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute; Bridget Mulrain – Salve Regina University; Allison Murphy – Alfred State College; Nyla Nieves – West Virginia University; Rebecca Nyilas – Coastal Carolina University; Christian Palencia – Navy; Ivan Palianok – University at Buffalo.

Kaylee Paredes – University at Buffalo; Reese Pearsall – Bryant University; Sean Peterson – Pennsylvania State University, main campus; Rosa Pinte – St. John’s University, New York; Shane Psaltis – Lincoln Memorial University; Elvis Ramos Martinez – Employment; Fernanda Recinos – Suffolk County Community College (Army); Fernando Recinos – Employment; Paige Rittberg – University of South Florida, main campus; Matthew Rosato – University of South Carolina, Columbia; Alexandra Rychlik – New York University.

Mileah Santillo Payes – St. Joseph’s University, Long Island campus; Jonas Schwartz – SUNY College at Oswego; Ethan Sciotto – Belmont University; Benjamin Scott – SCCC; Owen Searl – College of the Holy Cross; Michael Sherman – SCCC; Logan Shorter – SCCC; Oliver Simoncic – SUNY/New Paltz; Gavin Smith – SCCC; Nikolas Stavrinos – Five Towns College; Casey Szczotka – Mercy University.

Sean Szczotka – SUNY College of Technology at Delhi; Olivia Trant – Marist University; Tanner Vaccarella – San Diego State University; Ruby Villani – University of Vermont; Benjamin Voegel – Louisiana State University; Charlotte Warren – The University of Tampa; Luke Weir – University of South Carolina, Columbia; Andrew Wines – Employment.