Billy’s Will-Power Volleyball Tournament set for third year

Mattituck graduate Billy Hickox, family and friends, will take over Breakwater Beach for the third annual tournament. (Credit: Bill Landon)

Billy’s Will-Power Volleyball Tournament is taking over Breakwater Beach for the third year on Saturday, Aug. 9, celebrating and helping Mattituck resident Billy Hickox and his family. The tournament runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mr. Hickox was a junior at Bryant University in Rhode Island back in March of 2023. He came down with a fever and was initially self-diagnosing himself as having either COVID, the flu or something similar. After visiting the nurse, it was decided that he needed to go to the hospital.

He hopped in his car and drove to the New London ferry. During that drive, he started losing vision in his left eye. He met his mother, Deb Hickox, at Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport and, by that time, lost all vision in his left eye. The hospital ran tests on Mr. Hickox and they determined he had a disease called acute transverse myelitis. This condition occurs when the body attacks its neurological pathways, and lesions can also grow on the spine and brain and destroy or disrupt these pathways.

He became paralyzed from the waist down and blind in both eyes, and spent 63 days in the hospital’s intensive care unit. Since then, there have been ups and downs, progress and setbacks, and rehab, with Mr. Hickox’s recovery still ongoing.

Courtesy Deb Hickox

“The collateral damage of him being in the state he was in for so long — he was in the neuro ICU for 63 days — there were bed sores,” his mother said. “He just had surgery in June again to hopefully close the last one up. Once he’s healed, then hopefully we’ll get him in the chair a little bit more. He’s basically been in bed for months again, just to heal these sores.”

Mr. Wilcox was first able to come home in July 2023. Later that month, the first volleyball tournament was held.

Now, the tradition is three years strong.

Hundreds of community members turn out for the day, which is more than just a volleyball tournament. Along with 4 vs. 4 competitive games and 6 vs. 6 recreational games, there are food trucks — this year’s will be the Roadhouse pizzeria from Riverhead — music, raffles, a chinese auction, a bake sale and more. The big-ticket item is a round of golf for four, including lunch, at Baiting Hollow Golf Club.

The community feedback and support have exceeded Billy’s and his family’s expectations. Last year’s event raised around $50,000 for the Hickox family and Will Power Trust, which was created in 2024 as a way to help both Billy and other people in need. All of this year’s proceeds will go toward Will Power Trust.

Ms. Hickox said everything they’ve done couldn’t have happened without the support of the community and the committee of people who help keep them going, including a special thanks to Mike and Kathy Ryan, and Peter and Jeanine Warns.

“We couldn’t ask for a better community,” Mr. Hickox said. “Whenever I see people out, everyone’s always saying ‘Hi,’ and asking if they could help in any way. It’s been amazing, the amount of outreach and the amount of things that people have done without asking. I mean, that’s the North Fork community. That’s how amazing it is.”

Mr. Hickox has had a long road to recovery, but he has made some progress. He’s gained some of his sight back, and through it all, he always stays positive. As the entire Hickox family continues to navigate, the goal of the fundraiser is to help make Mr. Hickox as independent as possible as they figure out this new way of life.