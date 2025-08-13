Beloved restaurateur Ettore Pennacchia of Touch of Venice dies

Ettore Pennacchia, owner of Touch of Venice, passed away after serving the North Fork quality food, hospitality and laughs for 37 years. (file photo)

Ettore Pennacchia of Cutchogue, 77, and owner of the Touch of Venice restaurant, came to the North Fork by way of Brooklyn and Selden. He and his wife were married for 52 years and had four children. They opened Touch of Venice in 1988 on Wickham Avenue in Mattituck, and moved to the present location on Main Road in Cutchogue in 2011, taking over from the Fisherman’s Rest.

Mr. Pennacchia described his approach to pleasing his customers in his own words for the Times Review’s series ‘The Work We Do’ from 2019:

“Food is almost secondary. It’s about people coming in, wanting to come in, hanging out with a drink, having a dessert, meeting a friend, talking with them. Food, they’re going to love. The staff has to be semi-knowledgeable, but I don’t believe you have to know everything. You need to know something about wines, because we have a collection, but you don’t have to know about all the wines — just come to me if you have a question. We’re very family- and friend-oriented. Hospitality is the key thing we try to enforce at the restaurant, because that’s year-round.”

In a tribute posted to the Touch of Venice Facebook page, Mr. Pennacchia is described as a dedicated, passionate restaurateur: “Ettore loved his restaurant, he loved to cook, and he especially loved taking care of his customers. He poured his heart into this family-run business and took great pride in everything it stood for. One phrase you’d often hear Ettore say was, ‘The show must go on.’ And it will. But this is a tremendous loss, and it will be felt for a long time to come. Thank you for being part of his story — and ours.”

Mr. Pennacchia was open with everyone he met, always ready to welcome them, no matter their standing or profession.

“He treated everyone the same, whether you were a wealthy customer or the delivery driver,” said Karyn Pennacchia, his daughter, in an email. “He was personable and joked around with everyone. That’s why everyone loved him and respected him.”

Judy McCleery, president of the North Fork Chamber of Commerce, remembered Mr. Pennacchia as accommodating and generous. Both the chamber and her photography club frequently used Touch of Venice for meetings, and Mr. Pennacchia consistently helped them put on successful gatherings.

“He just had a way of making things happen. He understood the community, and understood the role of his restaurant in the community,” said Ms. McCleery. “He was an icon. Everybody knows him. Everybody knew Ettore, and whatever you needed, you could count on him to help you get it done, too.”

Doug Geed, former frontman for The East End on News 12, also paid tribute. He had featured the restaurant several times on the show and was taken with Mr. Pennacchia’s effusive manner.

“I always enjoyed talking with him. His energy and attention to detail was remarkable. A bit of a character with a sly humor, you saw the great pride he felt about his family and his restaurant. He was one of a kind and will be sorely missed. Love and condolences to his family. I’m sure your dad will be watching over you, especially in the kitchen,” Mr. Geed said.

Mr. Pennacchia was known for his sense of humor and antics. He often wore the ladies’ glasses from the lost and found, and he once pulled over with a car full of people to try fishing in a puddle.

“He loved his family and the ones who became his family, welcoming them with love and a laugh. As an ‘in-law’ you had to expect and learn how to take a friendly jab from him. He was so lovable that you didn’t mind and laughed right along,” said Ms. Pennacchia. “He found joy in the little things. He didn’t care what anyone thought, and he had this beautiful way of turning ordinary moments into unforgettable ones. We used to laugh at him, sometimes nervously because we never knew what he was going to say, but now we laugh because we understand. He was fully himself, always. And those silly, spontaneous moments … were actually small lessons in not taking life too seriously.”

It was not uncommon for members of his family to wake up to find Mr. Pennacchia sitting in their backyard with a newspaper and a coffee. He never owned a cellphone, but had no problem being there for people.

“It’s been so comforting, hearing how many people he made laugh, how many he fed, helped or simply made feel at home,” Ms. Pennacchia said, “He had a quiet way of building connections that lasted a lifetime.”