CAST celebrates 60th anniversary on Friday, Aug. 8

CAST in Southold.(Credit: Nicholas Grasso)

The Center for Advocacy, Support and Transformation turns 60 this year, and to thank the North Fork and Shelter Island community for its immense support over the last six decades, the beloved nonprofit is hosting a 60th anniversary and appreciation event on Friday, Aug. 8, from 6 to 9 p.m. at its Main Road headquarters in Southold.

Volunteers, partners, CAST leadership, supporters and other community members will gather to mark the milestone and reflect on 60 years of impact, as well as enjoy some light bites, beer, wine and live music by the Hoodoo Loungers.

CAST was founded in 1965 through an alliance of concerned citizens and local church leaders as part of the “War on Poverty” movement launched a year earlier by President Lyndon B. Johnson during a State of the Union address. Since then, the organization has evolved into the North Fork’s leading provider of essential programs and services for low-income and vulnerable individuals and families.

For 2025, CAST is on track to provide 480,000 healthy meals, emergency financial support, client advocacy and educational programming to more than 1,500 households on the North Fork and Shelter Island.

The 60th anniversary event is meant to cast a light on CAST’s ongoing efforts, which CAST leaders said are “needed now more than ever.” The organization continues to respond to growing community needs due to high living costs, seasonal employment challenges and recent federal funding cuts that threaten many safety net programs.

“From food relief and emergency assistance to educational enrichment, workforce training and the arts, CAST has remained steadfast in its mission to meet essential needs, provide opportunities, and build a stronger, healthier, and more equitable community,” said CAST executive director Erica Steindl in a statement.

Tickets to the event may be reserved at bit.ly/cast60th. A donation $19.65 is suggested to mark the founding year, and all proceeds will benefit CAST’s ongoing programs and services.