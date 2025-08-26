Classics wowed at the 11th annual Southold American Legion car show

Classic cars were shined and ready for the 11th annual Southold American Legion Car Show Sunday. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

This past Sunday, the Southold American Legion hosted their 11th annual car show at Griswold Terry Glover Post 803, 51655 Main Road, Southold.

Cars of every category glinted in the August sun and dazzled onlookers with their vibrant colors, intricate detailing and stunning restoration. Spectators also got to enjoy live music from the New York Vendettas, tasty food from various food trucks, and a 50/50 raffle and prize-based raffles amidst the general automotive splendor.

Photos by Jeremy Garretson