Kait’s Angels community yard sale returns Sept. 13

The annual Kait’s Angels community yard sale will take place on Sept. 13. (Courtesy photo)

Just over 10 years ago, Darla Doorhy’s daughter, Kaitlyn, died on Aug. 22, 2014, after being struck by a car while attending college at Sacred Heart University. She was just 20 years old.

The family has transformed their personal loss into a force for good through their North Fork nonprofit, Kait’s Angels. For the past decade, the organization has uplifted the entire community by supporting individuals facing medical challenges, financial struggles and unexpected hardships. The nonprofit provides assistance in many forms — ranging from financial relief and transportation to meals and emotional support. Its mission is to foster a caring, inclusive environment where every member of the community feels valued, supported and empowered. Founded to honor Kaitlyn’s spirit of compassion and dedication to others, Kait’s Angels continues to carry her legacy forward.

“We help people who are in need,” said Ms. Doorhy. “We just help any person in need in the community. We help from Wading River to Shelter Island.”

The charity holds several events throughout the year, and its mission will continue on Saturday, Sept. 13, with its annual community yard sale. This year’s installment will once again be held at the Doorhy residence, 1125 Ole Jule Lane in Mattituck, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Each year, the yard sale is held in honor of or has the proceeds benefit a North Fork resident or family. This year, the community and the nonprofit will come together in honor of Marta Thomas of Southold. Ms. Thomas lost her battle with glioblastoma in April at age 45. She was a mother, daughter and friend, and the proceeds from the yard sale will go toward helping her family.

“We’d like to help that family because they’re in desperate need of a helping hand,” said Ms. Doorhy. “Her children are in need, [and] so is her husband.”

People can drop off donations for the yard sale at the Doorhy residence on Friday, Sept. 12, from 4 to 6 p.m. Anything gently used, such as clothing and kitchenware, can be dropped off, except for large items like beds, tables, computers and televisions, or baby items due to recalls.

During the yard sale this year, starting at noon for the last hour, it’s “all you can carry” for $20. During this time, people can take all they want for that fixed price, so long as it all fits in their arms.

Throughout the years, the community support has never wavered and, frankly, has grown, which Ms. Doorhy calls “amazing.”

“The support we get from the community is overwhelming,” she said.