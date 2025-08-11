Photos: CAST in Southold celebrates 60th anniversary

Community members, volunteers and local officials gathering last week to celebrate 60 years of CAST Friday. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson).

Volunteers, community members and local officials danced the night away in celebration of The Center for Advocacy, Support and Transformation 60 years of incredible service the North Fork and Shelter Island.

To ring in this milestone and thank the community for its immense support over the last six decades, the beloved nonprofit hosted a 60th anniversary and appreciation event on Friday, Aug. 8 at its Main Road headquarters in Southold.

Attendees enjoyed some light bites, beer, wine and live music by the Hoodoo Loungers, and few leaders of CAST gave inspiring speeches reflecting on the organization’s evolving mission. Southold Town Supervisor Al Krupski and Suffolk County Legislator Catherine Stark also awarded CAST official proclamations.

“We answered the cry to feed the hungry bellies, the cry to offer our neighbors a hand up, and the cry to provide a safety net for all of our neighbors, regardless of their race, religion, their gender or their status,” said Erica Steindl, CAST executive director. “Many things have changed over the last 60 years, but the cries for help have not.”

CAST was founded in 1965 through an alliance of concerned citizens and local church leaders as part of the “War on Poverty” movement launched a year earlier by President Lyndon B. Johnson during a State of the Union address. Since then, the organization has evolved into the North Fork’s leading provider of essential programs and services for low-income and vulnerable individuals and families.

For 2025, CAST is on track to provide 480,000 healthy meals, emergency financial support, client advocacy and educational programming to more than 1,500 households on the North Fork and Shelter Island.

“Southold is a far better place because CAST has been operating in our Town for the last 60 years,” said Mr. Krupski in a statement. “We are grateful for the work that they do, and congratulate the board, staff and volunteers as they celebrate this milestone.”

Check out Jeremy Garretson’s photos from the lively occasion below: