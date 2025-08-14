Transfers

Real Estate Transfers: Aug. 14, 2025

By The Suffolk Times

This article is brought to you by Advantage Title

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated June 6, 2025.

Aquebogue (11931)

  • Guiovani Cruz to Luis Muralles & Daniela Avila, 40 Cove Street (600-85-2-61) (R) $625,000
  • Carol Sowinski to 126 Pine Avenue Owners LLC, 126 Pine Avenue (600-113-2-77) (V) $150,000

Calverton (11933)

  • Marie Catanese & Michael Pandolfini to Michael S Julian & Michael A Julian, 74 Mastro Court (600-80-2-2.009) (R) $720,000
  • Kyle Allan to Alan & Alexandria Tuthill, 2677 River Road (600-137-1-16) (R) $555,000
  • Jul-Bet Enterprises LLC to NORR LLC, River Road (600-118-1-6.001) (V) $50,000

Cutchogue (11935)

  • 5295 Bridge Lane LLC to Amir & Laura Yemini, 5295 Bridge Lane (1000-84-1-6.016) (R) $1,812,500

East Marion (11939)

  • Southampton Building Company Corp to Casey Stone, 1745 Stars Road (1000-22-4-11.001) (R) $2,085,000
  • Speonk Land Development LLC to Southampton Building Company Corp, 1745 Stars Road (1000-22-4-11.001) (V) $575,000

Greenport (11944)

  • Weizhi Lu & Robert Harrist to David Benthal & Alice Falcone, 300 Johnson Court (1001-2-4-7.002) (R) $540,000

Riverhead (11901)

  • Mary Pawelski to Clare Powers, 154 Scenic Lake Drive (600-82.02-1-154) (R) $449,500
  • Mitchell Delavergne to Asta Properties LLC, 837 Harrison Avenue (600-102-3-7) (C) $400,000
  • Karen & Mitchell Delavergne to Asta Ventures LLC, 1124 Delores Avenue (600-102-3-8) (R) $150,000

Shelter Island Heights (11965)

• Denise M Merrifield (Referee) & 4 Bay View Heights LLC (Defendant) to Gruenfelder LLC & Sunshine of LI LLC, 4 Bayview Avenue (700-6-2-12.002) (R) $1,631,000

• David Larsen Trust to Andrew Demming & Lisa Koch, 18 Pennys Path (700-17-2-52) (R) $1,320,000

Southold (11971)

  • Eightofus Family LP to Adler Family Trust, 2240 Paradise Point Road (1000-81-3-19.006) (R) $6,725,000
  • 153 Herricks LLC to Robert & Carly Pollock, 1275 Ruch Lane (1000-52-3-14.001) (R) $2,250,000
  • Phyllis Markopoulos to Neil Halilej, 500 Gagens Landing Road (1000-70-10-20) (R) $690,000
  • East Coast Residential LLC to 2340 Ackerly Pond LLC, 2340 Akerly Pond Lane (1000-69-3-9.003) (V) $650,000

Wading River (11792)

  • Luri Investors Inc to Blaine & Jill Klusky, 90 Karen Court (600-58-2-1.007) (R) $1,070,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

Related Content