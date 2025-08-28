Temple’s board changes tune on Rabbi Gadi Capela’s dismissal

Rabbi Gadi Capela at a Menorah Lighting ceremony in 2023. (Jeremey Garretson file photo)

The board of directors at Greenport’s Congregation Tifereth Israel has changed its dismissal of Rabbi Gadi Capela “for cause” to a suspension with pay effective Aug. 25 until a congregational meeting is held, the rabbi told The Suffolk Times.

Rabbi Capela was suspended by the temple’s board “for cause” on Aug. 12 after 13 years of service to the congregation. That decision is something he claims was outside the board’s legal authority based on state case law and statute, which prohibits synagogue boards from unilaterally firing a rabbi without consulting the congregation.

The Aug. 25 letter from board of directors president Sara Bloom sent to Rabbi Capela, obtained by The Suffolk Times, states that he is not to enter the temple for “any employment-related reason, use the pulpit, conduct services on behalf of the Congregation, or provide any other services on behalf of the Congregation.”

“This is an admission that they did not have the right to fire me — let alone make such a claim publicly, and understand they are going to be sued for defamation,” Rabbi Capela said. He added that the board’s initial decision and Aug. 13 letter to the congregation caused him “irreversible harm.”

The board declined The Suffolk Times’ request for comment on the matter.

An offer to extend Rabbi Capela’s employment as the synagogue’s rabbi for an additional year through Dec. 31, 2026, was deemed withdrawn, null and void in the board’s Aug. 25 letter. Additionally, all prior settlement offers were withdrawn and, as a result, null and void, as noted in the letter.

A congregational meeting has been scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 21, Rabbi Capela said. At that meeting, a recommendation to “terminate [his] employment for cause” will be considered, the letter stated. His suspension will remain in effect pending that meeting.

Rabbi Capela expressed love for his Greenport congregation and the greater community in an Aug. 18 sit-down interview with The Suffolk Times about his initial dismissal.

“I really separate between the actions of the board and the congregation and the community,” he said. “The bottom line issue, and again I have respect for individuals on the board, it’s a matter of agreeing who has the power to hire and fire.”

This is a developing story. Follow updates at suffolktimes.com.