Greenport BID president Nancy Kouris steps down

Greenport Mayor Kevin Stuessi thanked Nancy Kouris for her work as Greenport BID president. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

Greenport Business Improvement District president Nancy Kouris shook up the village’s board of trustees work session Thursday, Sept. 18, by announcing that she will step down from her post, effective Oct. 1.

Ms. Kouris cited health issues, increasing family obligations and her returning to assist her husband, Keith, in running their business, the Blue Duck Bakery Café — which has one location in Greenport and one in Southold. She will be retaining her board seat at this time. Aside from being the president for the past two years, she has also been a board member and regular member.

Ms. Kouris said her inclusion in the BID’s Halloween festivities will continue, along with some other upcoming events.

“I want to take a moment to thank the Greenport BID board of directors; business people with amazing skills and talents to volunteer to share these talents with the Greenport Business Improvement District daily,” she said. “This dedicated group has put their heart and soul into their positions on the board.”

The group produces community events, focuses on the desirability of the business district, helps brand the district and helps market small businesses. They also advocate for improvements to the district, serve as liaisons between local businesses and the village, and work to improve the overall appearance and quality of the district.

“The primary goal of the Greenport BID is to promote the district as a good place to live, work and shop,” Ms. Kouris said. “I can tell you from experience, this is never easy, but I’m confident that I’m leaving it in capable hands. The Greenport BID will always have my continued support, and thank you again for the faith you had placed in me.”

Mayor Kevin Stuessi presented Ms. Kouris with a proclamation from the village. He thanked her for the contributions that she, and the BID as a whole, have brought to the community so far. Everyone on the board and in the audience gave Ms. Kouris a warm sendoff afterward, showering her with applause.

“She has always shown leadership in celebrating holidays and community through her bakery and the BID,” Mr. Stuessi said. “We wish her many more years of success in the business and a continued relationship with the village and BID.”

Richard Vandenburgh, the BID’s vice president, will be taking over as president. He said he looks forward to continuing the BID’s work of advocating and pushing for improvements and initiatives. He added that his goal will be to seek greater communication with membership and — he hopes — productive collaboration with village administration.

“I applaud and sincerely thank Nancy Kouris for her commitment and tireless efforts in steering the BID through some very difficult economic changes and the transitions we are seeing in Greenport,” he said. “As a volunteer organization, it can be a thankless job. She has navigated it with grace and respect.”