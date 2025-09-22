Greenport synagogue members vote to dismiss rabbi by narrow margin after heated feud

Rabbi Gadi Capela, who served as the spiritual leader of Greenport’s Congregation Tifereth Israel for 13 years, was voted out by the congregation Sept. 18. (Credit: file photo)

The congregation of a historic Greenport synagogue narrowly voted to dismiss its rabbi — ending a battle over the future leadership of the temple shortly before the high holy days begin.

Rabbi Gadi Capela, who has led Congregation Tifereteh Israel on Fourth Street for the last 13 years, was booted from his post by a slim 52% to 48% margin, the president of the temple’s board of directors, Sara Bloom, told The Suffolk Times on Friday, Sept. 19.

Of the 95 congregation members eligible to vote, 82 cast their ballots using the site Election Buddy between Sept. 15 and 18, Ms. Bloom said.

Rabbi Capela declined to comment following the decision.

He was suspended with pay on Aug. 25, weeks after the temple’s board moved to dismiss the rabbi on Aug. 2, which was first reported by The Suffolk Times. According to New York State law, a clergy member’s dismissal rests in the hands of a congregation’s majority vote.

The board had accused Rabbi Capela of lateness, absenteeism and behavioral issues in a termination letter sent Aug. 2, which was obtained exclusively by The Suffolk Times.

The letter noted “a long-continuing atmosphere of contentious conduct and breaches of his contractual obligations.”

In a sit-down with The Suffolk Times Aug. 18, Rabbi Capela said he never missed a service in his 13 years as the temple’s spiritual leader.

“This community has become my family in so many ways,” he said.

The rabbi also said he received “hundreds of letters of thanks attesting to [his] compassion and dedication in caring for the sick and attending to their needs,” in a Sept. 12 email to members of the congregation.

“To claim otherwise is a shameful falsehood,” he wrote in the email.

Ms. Bloom acknowledged there will be members of the congregation who will “forever be unhappy” with the decision to jettison the cleric.

“We do thank him for his many contributions to our shul. We are very grateful for all that he has brought to our shul and our shul community,” she said. “Nevertheless, it is our hope, our expectation, that our community will come together to move forward in a constructive and respectful manner — abiding by the will of the majority.”

The board of directors will begin its process to find a permanent replacement for Rabbi Capela, Ms. Bloom said.

The feud comes to a head just as the two-day observances of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, begin at sundown on Monday night, Sept. 22.

Services will be led by Rabbi Debra Cantor and Cantor William Weinstein. For information on hybrid services, email [email protected].

“We are certain that we will have a beautiful New Year and lovely New Year services that will be inspirational to all those in attendance,” Ms. Bloom said.